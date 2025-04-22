Vuzix Begins Supplying Custom AR Glasses to Xander to Meet Demand for Captioning Solution for Hearing Loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies, today announced that shipments have begun for the latest order of XanderGlasses, a private label version of Vuzix Shield™ smart glasses developed in partnership with Xander™, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company focused on assistive technologies for the hard of hearing.

XanderGlasses are built to help the 48 million people in the U.S. experiencing hearing loss. They display real-time captions of in-person conversations directly in the wearer’s field of view, offering a simple and effective way to stay engaged in social and professional settings. The glasses are completely self-contained, require no smartphone or internet connection, and are operated with a single button—providing a dependable, private, and user-friendly experience across a variety of environments including home, work, and public spaces.

“Powered by the Vuzix Shield, XanderGlasses have been in market for over a year, deeply impacting the lives of people with severe to profound hearing loss,” said Alex Westner, Co-Founder and CEO of Xander. “We’re excited to take this next step in our partnership with Vuzix to private label XanderGlasses and optimize them for our customers as we continue to grow.

“Xander continues to innovate with purpose, and we’re proud that Vuzix Shield smart glasses serve as the foundation for this important solution,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “As demand for XanderGlasses grows, we’re excited to support their team in scaling delivery and impact.”

XanderGlasses feature built-in closed captioning and have safety-rated lenses with UV protection and are shipping to customers across the U.S.

For more information or to learn how to order, visit: www.xanderglasses.com

About Xander

Xander is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based startup that uses augmented reality to enhance in-person conversations and strengthen human connections. Xander’s first product is the XanderGlasses solution, which turns the Vuzix Shield into captioning glasses for the millions of people with hearing challenges seeking alternatives to hearing aids. XanderGlasses are lightweight, comfortable smart glasses that accurately translate speech to text in real-time, displaying captions of in-person conversations. In addition to receiving a Catalyst Award from the National Academy of Medicine, Xander’s captioning glasses were a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Accessibility & Aging Tech. XanderGlasses are available in the U.S. direct from Xander. U.S. Veterans can connect with their local V.A. audiology team to learn more about availability. For general inquiries about Xander, visit https://www.xanderglasses.com/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship, future business orders and opportunities with Xander and its customers, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-begins-supplying-custom-ar-glasses-to-xander-to-meet-demand-for-captioning-solution-for-hearing-loss-302434652.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation