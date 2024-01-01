FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation Welcomes Anthony Farina as Head of Corporate Communications

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation today announced the appointment of Anthony Farina to the role of vice president, head of corporate communications, effective April 21. In this role, Farina is responsible for managing a team of nineteen communications professionals across various sectors including healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging. Under his leadership, the critical department, which operates as a shared service to 23 group companies, provides strategic communications counsel and support to protect, enhance and build the Fujifilm brand in the Americas region.









With over 25 years of experience as a communications leader, Farina comes to Fujifilm after most recently serving as chief communications and brand officer for CSL, a leading biotherapies organization, where he led the global communications function with oversight of award-winning high-functioning teams. Prior to that he served as chief communications and corporate affairs officer for DuPont, where he led a team of 70 individuals charged with building and protecting brand reputation.

“Anthony is the consummate corporate communications professional,” said Kenya Nakashima, corporate vice president of FUJIFILM Corporation, president & CEO of FUJIFILM North America Corporation, and president of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp. “His breadth of experience is impressive and his passion for effective, high-quality communication is inspiring. Communication professionals like Anthony do not cross one’s path often, so we are incredibly pleased to welcome him to Fujifilm to lead our North American communications function.”

An accomplished communications professional, Farina and the teams he has led have been recognized by PRWeek, PRNews, Holmes Report and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). PR Week twice named Farina among the Top 5 Global In-House Communications Leaders in the last four years. As an active member of the industry, Farina is a leader in the globally recognized Arthur Page Society, the Communications Leadership Council and several other communications leadership associations.

“Considering my diverse career path which includes chemicals and life sciences, Fujifilm’s impressive success in the healthcare sector was a key part of what drew me to this role,” said Farina. “Fujifilm is a major player not only in the healthcare field, but in the electronic materials, imaging, and business innovation industries as well. The company’s diversification story is inspiring and presents endless opportunities for that story to be told. Along with my team, I look forward to leading continued communication success as we share the Fujifilm story.”

Farina is a graduate of the School of Communications at Temple University in Philadelphia.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 23 group companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM is a registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.

© 2025 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Daniel Carpenter



FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation



daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com

914-529-2417