FORM Completes Q1 With New Executive Talent, Big Customer Wins, and Innovative AI-Enabled Enhancements to GoSpotCheck

QUINCY, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FORM , the leading provider of AI-enabled field execution software, completed the first quarter of 2025 with record-breaking commercial growth, new product enhancements, and two new talented executives to help support the company’s rapid expansion. These milestones underscore FORM’s increasing market presence and further solidify its position as the leader in AI-enabled software across industries that rely on execution in the field by frontline teams.

Revenue Growth and New Customer Partnerships

In Q1 2025, FORM exceeded growth targets through new and expanded engagements with key enterprise organizations. Revenue growth was diversified between market leaders across industries–including a Fortune 50 supermarket chain, two global leaders in non-alcoholic beverages, a top 5 Facilities Management organization, a leading EU foodservice company, and an award-winning field marketing agency.

FORM also demonstrated greater than 50 percent increases over Q1 2024 across key product-usage metrics, including AI-enabled task submissions and total data points analyzed by AI, illustrating a significant acceleration of user adoption.

“This team has delivered exceptionally well so far in 2025, and we fully expect to continue on this trajectory throughout the year as we add to our roster of industry-leading organizations,” said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. “Market conditions are shifting dynamically, meaning that consumer-facing companies must pivot in real time to maintain share and adapt to shifting market conditions. FORM is an invaluable tool for more efficient, cost-effective go-to-market strategies, and now our AI enhancements further supercharge customers’ ability to execute.”

Innovation | Development and Expansion of AI Technology

This quarter, FORM launched a major product enhancement: the industry’s first Augmented Reality (AR) feature built seamlessly into its mobile-first task management and image recognition solution. The feature enables retail execution teams to instantly capture shelf intelligence data by waving their camera in front of a display and receiving visual feedback on SKU-level data and assortment compliance in real time. FORM expects augmented reality data capture to unlock even more use cases and faster workflows for Consumer Goods and Retail customers throughout 2025.

Additionally, FORM’s marquee product, GoSpotCheck, expanded its listing on the Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. A native Salesforce integration paired with agentic AI built with Agentforce is changing the way brands think about capturing and analyzing shelf data within Salesforce.

Since FORM introduced image recognition in 2021, the technology has become an essential tool for customers—crucial for verifying execution and automating daily operations. As FORM continues to develop new AI-forward features, its customers have expanded usage of its core image recognition functions, integrating it fully into their operations. FORM expects this usage and ROI to only continue to accelerate with greater investments in R&D, additions to its executive leadership team, and broader expansion into retail.

Executive Additions | Scaling Commercial and Operational Teams

FORM also hired two new executives to support its vision for 2025: Jon Bohrer as Vice President of Retail Execution, and Kalliopi Vlastos as Vice President of Sales. As more enterprise retailers adopt FORM’s technology to manage operations and store execution across functions, Bohrer will strategically oversee those implementations, identify best practices across stores, and deliver insights and support to ensure customer success. His prior role as CEO of CresLane Retail Solutions brings best-in-class expertise in customer satisfaction and software implementation, making him the ideal fit for the position. Vlastos has over 14 years of driving revenue performance for SaaS companies and comes to FORM from London-based Paddle. Her international experience will be an asset in enabling FORM’s go-to-market capabilities and expanding its global presence beyond the 150+ countries in which its technology is used today.

About FORM

FORM powers the world’s 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM’s digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field–with leaders, missions, and each other–so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions, including the award-winning GoSpotCheck app, have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com or follow FORM on LinkedIn.

