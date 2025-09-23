Vuzix and TCL CSOT Expand Partnership to Deliver a Total Optical Solution Featuring Advanced, Compact, High-Brightness MicroLED and Production-Ready Waveguide Optics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (“TCL CSOT”), a leading display panel manufacturer specializing in advanced display technologies, today announced a long-term partnership to jointly propel the integration of microLED displays and waveguide optics. This partnership aims to deliver integration-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective optical solutions for the smart glasses industry.

Vuzix waveguides combine high transparency with minimal forward light leakage, delivering superior image quality and a rainbow-free viewing experience. This integrated optical solution is engineered to be ultra-compact, bright, and cost-effective, and is powered by TCL CSOT’s industry-leading microLED microdisplay technology. Together, the two companies are delivering a complete modular solution to accelerate adoption by smart glasses OEMs and consumer brands.

The companies successfully integrated mono-green microLED engines with Vuzix waveguides, which were recently showcased at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE). This initial configuration has been validated as a rapid, off-the-shelf optical solution for ODM/OEM customers. In addition, Vuzix and TCL CSOT are actively co-developing a full-color microLED and waveguide optical solution, with a planned release in early 2026, marking a significant milestone toward high-volume adoption of consumer and enterprise AR applications.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with TCL CSOT. The combination of microLEDs and waveguide optics is a key enabler for the next generation of smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “This partnership represents not only a near-term opportunity but also a long-term product and market roadmap.”

The joint solution debuted at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) in Shenzhen from September 10–12, 2025. Industrial OEM/ODM leaders had the opportunity to experience the combined capabilities of Vuzix waveguides and TCL CSOT microLED engines first-hand, highlighting the performance and production readiness of this next-generation AR optical solution.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in semiconductor display industry. As one of the world’s leading semiconductor display companies, TCL CSOT has 9 panel production lines and 5 module bases located in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou and India, total investment exceeds 260 billion RMB. TCL CSOT focused on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and inkjet-printed OLED to lead the future technology trend. The company business includes large area display, small medium display and touch modules, interactive white board, video wall, automotive displays, and gaming monitors, which contributes to the core competence of TCL CSOT in the global panel industry. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and focusing on enhancing company competitiveness and leadership in the semiconductor display industry. For more information, visit the TCL CSOT website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

