Legendary’s Trick ‘r Treat Becomes First-of-Its-Kind Holographic Haunted House From Verse Immersive

Verse Immersive launches an interactive AR walk‑through where the Rules of Halloween decide your fate: rolling out across 15 U.S. markets this season

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Verse Immersive, powered by Enklu, today announced Trick ‘r Treat: An Interactive Holographic Haunted House, a first‑of‑its‑kind, headset‑based augmented reality walk‑through inspired by Legendary Entertainment’s cult‑favorite Halloween film.

Trick ‘r Treat has endured as a darkly comic celebration of Halloween since writer-director Michael Dougherty first introduced Sam and his unforgettable “Rules of Halloween.” The film’s timeless appeal and iconic character naturally lend themselves to a living, reactive format.

“Fans aren’t just watching a story, they’re living it, with outcomes that hinge on their choices,” said Ray Kallmeyer, Founder and CEO of Enklu, the company behind Verse Immersive. “It’s a holographic haunt: cinematic, social, and built for sharing!”

What makes this different (and media‑friendly)

Interactive “Rules” engine: The world reacts across the entire walk‑through: break a rule, trigger a scare, so every group generates different moments.

Four cinematic scenes: From the neighborhood street to the quarry, McKinley Woods, and Mr. Kreeg's house, this experience puts you in the middle of the four stories of Trick 'r Treat with a brand new first-person perspective.

From the neighborhood street to the quarry, , and Mr. Kreeg’s house, this experience puts you in the middle of the four stories of Trick ‘r Treat with a brand new first-person perspective. Zero‑nausea AR: Guests see the real world with holograms overlaid, not VR, so it’s comfortable for people who are new to immersive experiences.

Where & when

Rolling launch across 15+ U.S. markets this Halloween season, including: Albany, Austin, Beaumont, Chicago, Cincinnati, Eau Claire, Gilbert (AZ), Hemet, Kentucky, Lancaster, Omaha, Owasso (Tulsa Metro), Palm Springs, Denver, Twin Cities, and Long Beach. Local prices and dates vary by city. www.verseimmersive.com/trickrtreat

About Trick ‘r Treat

A cult‑favorite Halloween anthology from writer‑director Michael Dougherty, Trick ‘r Treat is a “creepy, darkly comic celebration of the scariest night of the year,” introducing Sam, the pint‑sized spirit who enforces the holiday’s rules.

Written and directed by Michael Dougherty (Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Trick ‘r Treat weaves together sinister stories set on Halloween night: a high school principal, Dylan Baker (Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3) moonlights as a serial killer; a young virgin’s, Anna Paquin (X-Men franchise) search for the right man turns horrific; “Emma” Leslie Bibb (“The White Lotus”) and her husband discover the cost of ignoring holiday rituals; and a cantankerous old man, Brian Cox (“Succession”) faces Sam in a terrifying showdown. Darkly funny, gruesome, and endlessly rewatchable, Trick ‘r Treat secures Sam’s place as the true spirit of Halloween.

About Verse Immersive (powered by Enklu)

Verse, powered by Enklu, delivers next‑generation AR entertainment at leading destinations around the world: creating shared holographic experiences that are social, accessible, and easy to drop into a night out.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world’s most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

TRICK ‘R TREAT ® & © 2007-2025 Legendary. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Jordan Poole, Head of Marketing, jordan@enklu.com , +1 321-210-4692

