GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION BOLSTER EDUCATION INITIATIVES IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE LOWCOUNTRY

Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation donate $40,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club towards STEAM education

Genesis hosts Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at May River High School in Bluffton, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation recently contributed $40,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in Savannah, Georgia to support its science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education initiatives for youth in the community. Additionally, Genesis hosted a STEAM workshop from Child Creativity Lab at May River High School in Bluffton, South Carolina. The area is home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated electric vehicle mass-production plant, located in Bryan County, Georgia.

“At Genesis, we are passionate about investing in the future generation of leaders and innovators,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and host STEAM workshops in our HMGMA community. All children deserve access to thought-provoking STEAM educational experiences that open new horizons towards potential career paths.”

Genesis partnered with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in 2022 to expand opportunities for STEAM education to children in Savannah. The STEAM programs at Frank Callen empower members to brainstorm and create new solutions to real-world challenges, helping develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This partnership comes from Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America that is committed to developing the future generation through supporting STEAM education.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation has partnered with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club since 2023 to support its youth arts education programs. Frank Callen offers a multitude of arts programs for its members, including the “Music is Magic” production program as well as film production classes. Genesis Inspiration Foundation is focused on supporting education through the arts, as art is shown to have many benefits for children, including building creativity and improving academic performance.

“This generous contribution from Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a game-changer for our organization and the young people we serve,” said Mark Lindsay, CEO, Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. “Their continued support not only expands access to vital STEAM education but also inspires our kids to dream bigger and believe in their potential to shape the future.”

Genesis also hosted a STEAM workshop at May River High School in Bluffton, South Carolina, near HMGMA. In partnership with Child Creativity Lab, the workshop introduces students to the Genesis product planning process followed by a look at the GV60 SUV. Students also had the opportunity to design and create their own future mobility concept using upcycled materials. Through this program, students gain a better understanding of mobility and clean energy in the automotive industry, as well as different types of career paths.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand’s commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at GenesisInspirationFoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as “Son-nim”, or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand’s flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-and-genesis-inspiration-foundation-bolster-education-initiatives-in-southeast-georgia-and-the-lowcountry-302564073.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America