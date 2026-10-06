Vuzix and Shiny Box Interactive Partner to Advance Military Medical Training and Remote-Mentoring Solutions on Ultralite Pro OEM Smart Glasses Platform

Shiny Box has supported U.S. military augmented reality training using Vuzix M4000 smart glasses and is now developing its military medical training and remote-mentoring platform for Vuzix Ultralite Pro OEM Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides for smart glasses and co-packaged optical data center interconnects, and related augmented reality technologies, today announced a partnership with Shiny Box Interactive, a Houston-based software developer specializing in immersive training and remote-mentoring solutions for defense and tactical applications. Building on its work with multiple Vuzix smart glasses in military training applications, Shiny Box is now developing its military medical training and remote-mentoring solution for Vuzix Ultralite Pro OEM Platform.

Shiny Box has leveraged Vuzix M400™, Vuzix M4000™ and Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses in the development and deployment of custom training and tele-mentoring solutions for medical personnel operating in austere and contested environments. Its work has included augmented reality training services supporting U.S. military operational training exercises using Vuzix M4000 smart glasses and Shiny Box software. These applications have included CBRNE, medical, surgical and critical-care training, connecting emergency medical personnel with remote subject-matter experts.

Shiny Box is now extending this experience to Vuzix Ultralite Pro. The move represents the next stage of its work with Vuzix technology, bringing military medical training and remote-mentoring capabilities to Vuzix’ lightweight, see-through waveguide-based smart glasses OEM platform for defense and tactical applications.

The Shiny Box platform is designed to provide hands-free remote mentoring and real-time situational guidance across multiple communications environments, including Starlink satellite and cellular broadband, local-area networks and mobile ad hoc networks. Applications include tactical medical training, casualty-care support, evacuation coordination and access to remote specialists when military medical personnel are operating beyond conventional clinical infrastructure.

“When military medical personnel are operating in remote, austere or contested environments, access to expertise can be critical,” said Todd Daniel, Managing Partner at Shiny Box Interactive. “Our work using Vuzix smart glasses has demonstrated how augmented reality can connect personnel in the field with remote subject-matter experts for specialized medical training and support. Bringing our platform to Ultralite Pro is an important next step, allowing us to pursue these capabilities in a lighter, more wearable see-through smart glasses platform for demanding military and tactical environments.”

“Shiny Box’s experience using Vuzix smart glasses in U.S. military training environments, and its progression to Ultralite Pro, demonstrates how our technology can evolve alongside increasingly specialized defense applications,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Ultralite Pro brings our waveguide and display technologies into a lightweight, see-through platform that can support hands-free information access and situational awareness. Military medicine is a compelling example of how this platform can help bring mission-relevant information and remote expertise closer to the point of need.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprises as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs for their products in the defense, security, medical and AI glasses markets along with co-packaged optical interconnects used in AI computing servers. Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships with Shiny Box Interactive and their potential customers and among other things the Company’s leadership in the AI-Smart Glasses head-worn display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:



Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation