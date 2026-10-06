Symphony Space Announces Project Rhapsody, a creative media studio in space

The program will enable brands and cultural institutions to create live, authenticated media in orbit

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2026/PRNewswire/ — Symphony Space, a space technology company, announces Project Rhapsody, a new orbital media studio designed to enable brands, cultural institutions, and other partners to produce original work in orbit. Project Rhapsody will be hosted on Symphony’s reconfigurable autonomous space station, AdagioTM-Mini, designed to create content in the unique conditions of microgravity and the vacuum of space. The initiative aims to open a new frontier for authentic content creation and to help set the standards for how creative work is made and documented in orbit.

As media becomes easier to produce and reproduce, Project Rhapsody is built around a simple idea: proof that something real happened once, in a place few people could reach. Each work is created during a single production window in orbit, filmed as it happens, authenticated at the source, and returned to its creator with full media rights.

Symphony Space owns and operates Project Rhapsody, from preparing each work for flight to delivering the finished, authenticated footage back to its creator. The first work could fly on a test spacecraft scheduled to launch in Q2 2028, subject to mission priorities, regulatory approval, and final flight planning. Adagio-Mini, built specifically for Project Rhapsody, is planned for launch in the second half of 2028 and will hold up to 12 works at a time. To film each work from the outside, Symphony Space has engaged ORBES, a space robotics company whose small free-flying satellite will capture sweeping flybys and orbits of products in space.

“Photography came from optics and chemistry, broadcasting from electromagnetic waves, and social media from code and human behavior,” said Merry Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Symphony Space. “Project Rhapsody gives creatives something rarer: a place where their medium can defy physics, and a moment that can never be repeated because the conditions will never be just so again. We are inviting creators to be part of the space economy in a way that has never been done before.”

For each engagement, a participating brand, house, or institution brings its concept, material, or approved product to Symphony Space, which fits it into a standard flight-ready container. The Project Rhapsody studio handles the rest: integration with the spacecraft, scheduling the production window, capturing the work in orbit, authenticating the original footage, and returning the media rights to the creator. Participants may also elect to have eligible materials or products returned to Earth after the mission.

Initial conversations are underway across fashion, fragrance, sports, spirits, music, and film, as well as with cultural institutions interested in commissioning early works in an emerging medium.

The program is expected to develop in three stages. Between now and 2028, Symphony Space will open the studio, complete and flight-test Adagio-Mini, finalize the standard container for partner payloads, and invite its founding members. The first works will fly on a demonstrator vehicle in Q2 2028, with Adagio-Mini following in the second half of the year. Beginning in 2029, Symphony Space will open seasonal residencies aboard a dedicated spacecraft. Over time, Project Rhapsody could grow from an orbital production studio into a school, a streaming platform, a catalogue of space-native work, and a broader creative medium.

The first Project Rhapsody works are planned to fly in 2028.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a space technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation space infrastructure and space stations for media production, science, and government and commercial services. Through Project Rhapsody, Symphony Space is extending an invitation to non-space companies and houses to take their work beyond Earth. The program will support carefully selected collaborations with artists, brands, cultural institutions, and commissioning partners, providing concept development, mission coordination, orbital capture, authentication, and media-rights management. By treating each orbital session as both a production and a cultural event, Project Rhapsody seeks to establish a new framework for creating, preserving, and sharing original work in orbit. Learn more at www.symphony-space.com.

About ORBES

ORBES is building the robot workforce to film and maintain large space infrastructure. Symphony Space has engaged ORBES to deliver Project Rhapsody’s signature visuals: ORBES’s Exo-ORB satellite will ride along with Symphony’s station and deploy to capture dynamic flybys and orbits of client products. Adding maneuverability to cinematic imaging in space unlocks entirely new ways to tell brand stories. Learn more at www.orbes.space.

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SOURCE Symphony Space