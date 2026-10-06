Pimax Unveils Crystal Pro with Native Foveated Streaming, Sending the GPU’s Native Image Wirelessly to the Headset

Eye-tracked 60GHz streaming over the first 2×2 MIMO wireless link on a VR headset; Pimax also debuts Ringless VR Controllers, the Spation mini-PC, and a new Stratosphere Blue brand identity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pimax, a leading manufacturer of high-end PC virtual reality headsets, today unveiled Crystal Pro, a wireless PC VR headset built around a streaming technology it calls Native Foveated Streaming, at its “Frontier: Change To Stay The Same” launch event. Pimax also debuted Ringless VR Controllers, the Spation mini-PC, and a refreshed brand identity built around a new signature color, Stratosphere Blue.

Crystal Pro ships with built-in Wi-Fi streaming and a dedicated Wi-Fi 6E adapter. For the GPU’s native image, Pimax offers an optional 60G AirLink kit, bundled or sold separately. Using eye-tracking, its 60GHz connection sends the GPU’s native image directly to the panels in the user’s focus area, without the encoding Wi-Fi streaming requires. The kit’s two Room Antennas run in a 2×2 MIMO configuration — a first for VR headsets, Pimax says — for up to 6 Gbps combined throughput and under 2ms of added latency.

The headset pairs aspheric glass lenses with QLED panels at 2880 x 2880 pixels per eye, a 110-degree field of view, and refresh rates up to 120Hz. Tracking combines eye-tracking, SLAM 2.0 inside-out tracking, and a swappable faceplate for optional Lighthouse support or MR passthrough with LiDAR depth. No battery is built in; power comes from an included 16,000mAh external pack.

Ringless VR Controllers replace Pimax’s earlier tracking ring with camera-based hand tracking plus infrared and motion-sensor tracking, under 15ms latency, and clip into a gamepad for Windows and Steam.

Spation is a mini-PC with desktop-class components in a chassis smaller than a typical tower, pairing an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU with an AMD RX 9070 XT or Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU. It supports Windows and SteamOS, with a DIY configuration also available.

Crystal Pro is priced at $1,399, or $1,899 bundled with the AirLink kit; the kit alone is $599. Shipping dates, and pricing for Ringless VR Controllers and Spation, will follow. Customers can reserve one for $1 today at pimax.com.

Pimax is a virtual reality hardware company known for high-resolution, wide-field-of-view PC VR headsets, including the Crystal and Dream Air series. More at www.pimax.com.

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SOURCE Pimax