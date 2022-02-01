VulnCheck Closes $7.95 Million in Seed Funding to Accelerate Momentum Amid Growing Demand for its Next-Generation Exploit Intelligence Solutions

Financing will help the 2024 RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest finalist develop new enterprise and critical infrastructure offerings that consolidate legacy vulnerability management solutions

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, today announced the final close of its seed funding round at a total of $7.95 million, with $4.75 million in new funding. The latest investment includes participation from Sorenson Capital. The news comes shortly after VulnCheck was named a finalist for the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest.





The financing will be used to accelerate growth and bolster product development for its offerings that empower enterprise platforms and workflows and meet the increased demand for the exploit intelligence needs of government teams and organizations protecting critical infrastructure.

“Since launching, we’ve seen demand for VulnCheck’s intelligence services skyrocket,” said Anthony Bettini, founder and CEO at VulnCheck. “Advanced vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and application security features are on the horizon, and VulnCheck is committed to continuing to help organizations prioritize threats in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. This funding is a testament to our momentum, and we are excited to further invest in developing our enterprise and critical infrastructure solutions.”

Today, VulnCheck delivers autonomous vulnerability prioritization correlated with exploit and threat intelligence services to help large enterprises, government agencies and cybersecurity solutions focus on the threats that matter most. VulnCheck’s differentiation is that it delivers better data that’s machine-readable, faster through automation and with zero human interference – at the time of disclosure.

“Vulnerability management teams are expected to do a lot with very little time. Most enterprise security teams lack the real-time visibility into the vulnerabilities that matter, meaning they don’t have a way to quickly analyze a potential exploit path,” said Ken Elefant, Partner at Sorenson Capital. “VulnCheck is redefining how security teams prioritize which vulnerabilities to address first by enriching data with a real-time assessment of exploit weaponization. We are excited to continue partnering with VulnCheck as they embark on the next chapter of their journey to revolutionize the way enterprises, critical infrastructure and government organizations manage vulnerabilities at scale.”

Over the last year, VulnCheck has remained hyper-focused on helping solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Significant milestones include the:

Introduction of IP Intelligence, a new feature designed to track vulnerable internet-connected devices and attacker infrastructure.

Launch of the VulnCheck Community Tier of services: VulnCheck XDB, the most comprehensive repository of exploits and proof-of-concepts hosted on git repositories. VulnCheck Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, a database delivering advanced intelligence on vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. The catalog covers 80% more CVEs than the CISA KEV, and alerts users before missing exploits are added to the CISA KEV an average of 27 days earlier. VulnCheck NVD++, a tool offering a stable, high-performance source of NVD 2.0 CVE data via API or downloadable JSON files, as well as the ability to access NVD 1.0. It also includes CPE data and closes the gap by close to half of the current CVEs missing critical CPE data on the NIST NVD.



To learn more about VulnCheck and its intelligence services, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

About Sorenson Capital

Sorenson Capital is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in early and growth-stage B2B software companies in the cybersecurity, application layer, artificial intelligence, data, and infrastructure sectors. Sorenson supports entrepreneurs through every stage of their journey as they reach product leadership. The firm’s investments in product leaders include Amplitude, CloudKnox, Couchbase, Fastly, Kenna Security, and VulnCheck. With offices in Palo Alto, CA and Lehi, UT, Sorenson is proud to partner with entrepreneurs from coast to canyon. To learn more about Sorenson, please visit: https://www.sorensoncapital.com.

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Mastodon, or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

Contacts

Media

Sam Hussey



fama PR for VulnCheck



vulncheck@famapr.com