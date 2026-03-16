VMOCION Launches VFORCE: Just as AI Ignites an Explosion of Virtual Worlds, FEELING IS BELIEVING

Born from patented Mayo Clinic research, our wearable device delivers motion sensation inside games, simulations, and virtual environments — opening a “fourth dimension” of gaming to three billion players worldwide





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial intelligence is now on track to multiply the number of virtual worlds by orders of magnitude. Real-time rendering engines, generative AI, and spatial computing are converging to create an explosion of gaming and immersive digital environments at a pace never before seen. Until now, every one of those worlds has been missing something fundamental: the actual feeling of being inside those worlds.

Today, VMOCION announces VFORCE, a wearable device that delivers actual sensation of motion — the acceleration of turning, rolling, diving through directional movement directly to the user during gameplay, simulation, and spatial computing.

The waitlist opens Monday, March 16th, 2026. VFORCE is built for gamers first: a consumer device designed to work with existing and future mobile and PC games, racing sims, flight sims, and VR titles.

The Missing Sense

Virtual reality promised full immersion. It delivered visuals, haptics and audio — but left behind the sensation motion. Players can see a fighter jet bank left. They can hear the engine scream. They can feel vibration, but they cannot feel the motion. That gap between what the eyes perceive and what the user experiences is what limits immersion today. It is what drives motion sickness for millions of VR users (technically referred to as “VR sickness”).

VFORCE closes that gap. The device uses Galvanic Vestibular Stimulation (GVS) to engage the person’s vestibular system — the inner ear mechanism that senses and integrates motion into the other sensory systems — synchronizing what players see on the screen with what they actually feel.

Why Now: The Convergence

The gaming and simulation industries are entering a phase change driven by three simultaneous shifts:

AI-generated worlds: Generative AI and real-time neural rendering — including platforms from NVIDIA and others — are poised to increase the volume and richness of virtual environments by orders of magnitude. More worlds means more demand for deeper immersion.

Generative AI and real-time neural rendering — including platforms from NVIDIA and others — are poised to increase the volume and richness of virtual environments by orders of magnitude. More worlds means more demand for deeper immersion. Spatial computing goes mainstream: Headsets from Apple, Meta, and others are moving spatial computing from niche to mass market. Yet content adoption remains the bottleneck — largely because passive viewing alone does not compel physiologic behavior change.

Headsets from Apple, Meta, and others are moving spatial computing from niche to mass market. Yet content adoption remains the bottleneck — largely because passive viewing alone does not compel physiologic behavior change. Three billion gamers with nowhere to go: The global gaming audience plays on phones, consoles, and PCs. VFORCE serves as a bridge technology — giving gamers a reason to step into immersive experiences by making those existing experiences feel real.

Story in Motion: The Fourth Dimension of Gaming

VFORCE synchronizes with on-screen action to deliver motion sensation in real time — an experience the company refers to as Story in Motion. A player turning right in a racing simulation feels like they are being pulled through the turn. A pilot rolling an aircraft in a flight simulator feels the rotation. A first-person shooter sprinting through a corridor feels the momentum.

The device is designed for compatibility with existing gaming platforms and titles, with middleware integration that allows content creators to enhance their games with motion data — giving developers a path to re-engage installed audiences with a fundamentally new layer of experience.

Building the Motion Ecosystem

VMOCION is establishing partnerships across precision industries: gaming, simulation, and motorsports through integration of VFORCE into real-world training and entertainment environments:

Motorsports simulation: VMOCION is exploring integrations with leading motorsports simulation companies to bring motion sensation into professional racing simulation and esports.

VMOCION is exploring integrations with leading motorsports simulation companies to bring motion sensation into professional racing simulation and esports. Flight simulation: The company is partnering with flight simulation platforms used by commercial training programs to integrate vestibular feedback into pilot training environments, as well as amateur and gaming flight simulation.

The company is partnering with flight simulation platforms used by commercial training programs to integrate vestibular feedback into pilot training environments, as well as amateur and gaming flight simulation. Spatial computing: VMOCION is in active discussions with major spatial computing hardware manufacturers to position VFORCE as a companion technology for next-generation headsets.

“Every major headset maker we’ve spoken with has told us the same thing, make this an accessory product that can be used with our headset,” said Bradley Hillstrom Jr., CEO of VMOCION. “The demand for this experience is not theoretical. People put on VFORCE and their reaction is ‘Whoa, that was awesome’. We are not asking the market to imagine what motion feels like inside a game. We are letting them feel it. Our accessory, VFORCE, can be used for immersion experiences with 2D screens.”

Availability

The waitlist for VFORCE will open today at www.vmocion.com. Early adopters can reserve their position for the first-wave.

About VMOCION

VMOCION is building the motion sensory layer for the digital world. The company’s patented motion-sensation technology — born from a decade of research with the Mayo Clinic — makes virtual experiences felt, closing the gap between what people see on screen and the motion they perceive. From gaming and esports to flight training, motorsports simulation, and entertainment, VMOCION’s platform turns passive viewing into visceral presence. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and holds broad and global intellectual property in vestibular stimulation applications. FEELING IS BELIEVING.

Contacts

Media Contact:

info@vmocion.com