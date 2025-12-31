Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem Sales Exceed 6 Million Units!

– Capcom also plans to release additional game content –

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Resident Evil Requiem, released on February 27, 2026, now exceed 6 million units, which is the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone.





Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which offers photorealistic visuals and a deep sense of immersion. Players can enjoy the elevated essence of the survival horror experience by the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action, made possible by two protagonists. Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer.

In addition, the Resident Evil series will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 22, 2026. Capcom is readying various plans for this anniversary to delight series fans, such as a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, and orchestral concerts in Japan, the US, and Europe.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 183 million* units.

* As of December 31, 2025

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Contacts

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section



+81-6-6920-3623