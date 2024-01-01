Aura will be the First AI Assistant to Cover 80% of All Game Platforms and the First AI Tool for both Unity and Unreal Engines

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Ramen, developer of the best-in-class multi-agent AI assistant for Unreal Engine, Aura, announced that it has acquired Coplay, developers of the premium AI tool of the same name for Unity game developers, capable of building full games using natural language prompts. The deal also includes Coplay’s Unity MCP, the most popular open source AI tool for Unity on GitHub with 7k stars.





A landmark moment, the full integration of Coplay into Aura will make the AI assistant the first to support 80% of all game platforms and the first single tool for both Unity and Unreal Engine.

“Coplay’s team built something extraordinary for Unity developers, and together we’re creating the first AI assistant that works across both major engines, covering the vast majority of all games that get produced,” said Andy Tsen, CEO and Co-founder at Ramen. “We’re leveraging what works well for AI in Unreal and Unity to bring game developers the best of both worlds.”

The announcement comes shortly after the February release of Aura 12.0 beta, the latest evolution of the Ramen AI assistant for Unreal Engine, which was initially released at the beginning of 2026. The update included Telos 2.0 for Unreal Blueprints, new animation and rigging functionality, and the Dragon Agent with the functionality to unlock autonomous agentic loops, resulting in the most accurate approach for developers to iterate in Unreal Engine without the need for human intervention.

For more information about Aura, visit: www.tryaura.dev. For the latest updates, follow Ramen on X and join their Discord.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5HWCl_otLg

About Ramen

Ramen is a developer of tools and platforms that aims to build the future of gaming through cutting-edge AI technologies to create experiences that allow users to shape their own realities and discover new ways to interact with the digital and physical worlds. Originally a VR game studio behind the hit game Zenith: Nexus, the company took key learnings alongside reflecting on what would be beneficial and evolved itself to serve the needs of developers. Aura was launched by Ramen in January 2026 and serves as its flagship AI Agent that has quickly become the best-in-class multi-agent AI assistant for Unreal Engine. The latest iteration, Aura 12.0, was released in February 2026 with more offerings, including Telos 2.0 for Unreal Blueprints, new animation and rigging functionality, and the Dragon Agent with the functionality to unlock autonomous agentic loops.

Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Andy Tsen, the Ramen team is composed of talent that spans DIY (hackers, modders, dropouts), AAA game studios (Activision, Blizzard, Riot, Ubisoft), and tech (Apple, Google). Ramen has raised over $40 million from lead investors YCombinator, Maker’s Fund, Anthos Capital, Dune Ventures, along with other distinct supporters. More information about the company can be found at: www.ramenvr.com.

About Coplay

Coplay is building an AI copilot for game developers, designed to accelerate game development by automating repetitive tasks in game engines. Founded by Jos van der Westhuizen, Joned Sarwar, and Marcus Sanatan, the San Francisco-based team brings over a decade of experience in scalable systems and game development. Coplay’s mission is to empower developers to focus on creativity and innovation. For more information, visit https://coplay.dev/.

Contacts

Jeane Wong | Sonia Im



ONE PR Studio [for Ramen]



ramen@oneprstudio.com