Vizrt partners with Zoom to break new ground in the evolution of video communications

BERGEN, Norway, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vizrt, the global leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions, is teaming up with Zoom, a leader in enterprise communications, to give content creators powerful new tools for hybrid live productions.

This collaboration introduces native Zoom integration to the TriCaster product line, helping content creators produce more engaging and professional-quality broadcasts. By simplifying the process of incorporating remote contributors into live broadcasts, it improves both viewer engagement and production efficiency, enhancing the overall experience for creators and audiences.

With Zoom functionality embedded in TriCaster’s remote contribution tools, users can achieve better efficiency, flexibility, and feed quality. This update comes at an important time, as many content creators are seeking alternatives ahead of the recently announced end of life of Skype.

A bold vision for the future

“By integrating Zoom natively into our leading TriCaster product line, we are not just solving a challenge—we’re unlocking new possibilities for more creative, inclusive, and interactive productions that enrich the viewer experience,” remarks Rohit Nagarajan, CEO, Vizrt.

“Our collaboration with Zoom marks the beginning of an exciting shift in the industry, where at the push of a button, any user can generate tailored, immersive graphics to enhance their content and engage their audience. That’s the future we’re building.”

This partnership paves the way to making professional broadcasting accessible to all, through AR/VR, HTML5 graphics, and advanced enterprise-ready presentation tools to elevate storytelling and dramatically increase viewer engagement across all industries.

“The native integration of Zoom into the TriCaster is a huge step forward in modernizing professional broadcasts with Zoom’s industry-leading remote contribution workflows. By leveraging Zoom’s Meeting SDK, Vizrt has empowered production teams using TriCaster products to bring multiple 1080p remote participants into their broadcasts from anywhere in the world with reliability and adaptability they can trust,” states Andy Carluccio, Head of Innovation at Zoom.

“This partnership is about providing solutions that meet today’s demands as we also look to bring forth further innovation to inspire users with new possibilities with the joining of our technologies, to craft compelling content that connects and engages their audiences.”

About Vizrt

Vizrt is the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators.

With a 25-year history of inventing new simplified workflows for storytelling whether it is in the news, sports, broadcast, education, entertainment, live events, digital media, advertising, or anywhere else video lives, Vizrt has helped define and reshape the way video is created and shared with the world.

Dedicated to delivering ground-breaking solutions for customers across graphics, cloud, remote and live production, live streaming, sports productions, virtual reality and virtual studios, and infrastructure – Vizrt enables more stories, better told.

In a world where attention spans are short, grabbing and holding onto audiences for entertainment, education or information requires craft, design, and vision. Vizrt’s team of 24/7 on-call experts and market-leading creative solutions, offers everything storytellers need to dazzle audiences, simply, effectively, and beautifully.

Billions of people watch stories or video powered by Vizrt everyday including from media companies such as Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, NHL, NFL, NRK, Sky Group, The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, MTV, USA TODAY, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NASA, PWC, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

Vizrt is a global company with 700 employees in over 40 countries and is privately owned by Nordic Capital.

