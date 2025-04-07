Large-scale study reveals true impact of ASU virtual reality initiative on national science education

TEMPE, Ariz., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A two-year study released today from Arizona State University reveals the potential impact of story-driven virtual reality (VR) learning experiences on university students.

More than 4,000 students taking VR biology courses enhanced through “Dreamscape Learn” showed marked improvement in academic outcomes, student satisfaction and lab grades in science courses, as well as increased engagement and retention among STEM majors.

“We believe this will have a tremendous impact on national STEM education and begin to help solve the critical need of producing the highly skilled science workforce of the future,” said Lisa Flesher, chief of Realm 4 initiatives at EdPlus and an ASU clinical assistant professor.

The study included pre- and post-class student surveys, interviews and classroom observations. Key findings included:

Regardless of demographic factors, all students performed well (average grade of “A” from 90.8% to 94.1%) on the Dreamscape Learn VR lab assignments.

Students showed improved retention in STEM courses and were more likely to remain in STEM majors for at least a year after taking the course.

On average, students improved their academic performance from VR, with a one-quarter letter grade improvement in their final course grade as they advanced from Bio 182 from Bio 181.

Students also scored a one-quarter letter grade higher in more advanced biology majors’ 300-level courses.

Students gave the VR experience the highest rating for satisfaction (5/5 scale) and immersive engagement.

“What we’re seeing is that immersive, emotionally engaging storylines in Dreamscape Learn help students think and feel like scientists,” said Annie Hale, who led the study as the executive director at EdPlus and clinical assistant professor in the College of Global Futures.

ASU’s groundbreaking effort to revolutionize biology education, called NeoBio, was among the big winners at the recent Edison Awards, a global celebration of game-changing innovation and leadership. To engage even more students, ASU has partnered with similarly minded K-12 schools and universities, reaching now more than 20,000 students in addition to the more than 25,000 ASU students who have experienced Dreamscape Learn.

Next, Dreamscape Learn VR experiences will be expanded and implemented in several chemistry, sustainability, space exploration, engineering, business and humanities courses now underway.

The study results will be discussed at a panel discussion during the annual ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, California, at 1 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, April 8.

