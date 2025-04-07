Source Elements Partners with Storj to Transform File Transfers for Audio Professionals

Enhanced scalability, security, and high-performance remote recording with the integration of Source-Connect 4 and Storj’s distributed cloud storage platform

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Source Elements and Storj today announced a strategic integration partnership that revolutionizes file transfer workflows for audio professionals. With Storj’s fast, distributed cloud object storage seamlessly integrated into Source-Connect 4, customers can now process network transfers of audio files of any size with improved efficiency, security, and scalability.

The partnership elevates the capabilities of Source-Connect 4, the newly reimagined version of the industry-leading Source-Connect software. A powerhouse for remote recording, review, and collaboration, Source-Connect 4 introduces multiple innovations, including multi-channel, multi-participant, and multi-timeline audio connections. Paired with the award-winning Restore and Replace functionality, the platform ensures flawless, reliable audio recordings every time.

“This partnership reveals how two innovative platforms create something greater for media professionals,” said Colby Winegar, CEO of Storj. “Source Elements and Storj align in delivering secure, sustainable, and highly scalable solutions that redefine what’s possible in audio workflows.”

A Smarter, More Sustainable Workflow

The integration allows users to tap into Storj’s distributed global network of spare storage and GPU resources, delivering unparalleled performance while reducing the carbon footprint of storing and distributing data. Thanks to its innovative distributed architecture, Storj provides faster, more sustainable data storage and transfer services, enabling unmatched scalability on demand.

Source-Elements’ VP of Product, Ross Gillard, explained, “The future of remote work isn’t just a trend; it’s the reality. By integrating Storj’s ultra-secure and high-performance data transfer platform, we’ve created an incredibly powerful solution. This partnership not only enhances Source-Connect 4’s guaranteed Restore and Replace functionality, but also inspires our team to develop new innovations in media transfer for the future.”

Innovation-Driven Integration

Source-Connect 4 also introduces immersive multi-channel, multi-endpoint streaming capabilities, enabling mixers, directors, and stakeholders to attend playback or mixing sessions from any preferred setup. Built-in DAW and NLE integrations ensure workflows remain seamless in familiar environments, while leveraging distinct platform features, such as timeline synchronization, guaranteed recordings, and ensemble captures, with up to six participants.

Storj’s architecture complements these capabilities, providing a next-generation platform for secure, low-latency transfers. Coupled with Source-Connect 4’s reengineered interface, professionals can expect a streamlined experience that meets the demands of modern remote and collaborative workflows.

Empowering the Future

The integration marks a milestone for both companies in delivering scalable, high-performance solutions for remote audio production. Professionals in recording, post-production, broadcasting, and immersive sound industries can now count on the tools to securely and efficiently transfer and manage their data, whether working with small teams or large, international collaborators.

Source-Connect 4 is available now and can be downloaded at https://source-elements.com.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data—sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj. Follow Storj on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Source Elements

Since 2005 Source Elements helps connect creative people around the world to collaborate in real-time production, approval, and delivery of professional quality media, for the media industry. We make what seems impossible, possible-by introducing real-time workflows to multimedia productions through a suite of software applications that enables broadcast quality production within your collaborative online environment.

