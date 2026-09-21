vivo Introduces OriginOS 7: A Smartly Smooth Way to Multitask, Connect and Make It Your Own

OriginOS 7 brings a smartly smooth, delightful experience, flexible multitasking with Origin Workbench, seamless cross-ecosystem flow, and Jovi as your personal AI agent.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today introduced OriginOS 7, setting a new benchmark for a smartly smooth experience, engineered across touch response, fluid motion, and peak-load performance, and built to stay smooth even after six years[1] of daily use. These enhancements to performance capabilities are made tangible through Origin Workbench[2], redefining the multitasking experience on a smartphone. OriginOS 7 further elevates the user experience with effortless native connectivity with other devices users already own, and Jovi[3], a powerful personal AI agent that works across devices to help users get things done. Its cohesive design language combines varied material textures, light-and-shadow aesthetics, and physics-driven motion with deep customization options, making every interaction feel intuitive and distinctly personalized.

OriginOS 7 was designed for the moments that shape how people use their phones, like moving an idea between apps, finding a document while away from your desk, or trying to share dozens of photos with family and friends after a gathering. The goal was to make these interactions feel effortless and ensure this smooth experience would last for years of daily use.

Smarter and Smoother, Engineered for Peak Productivity

OriginOS 7 comes with the next-generation Origin Smooth Engine, a comprehensive architectural redesign for graphics computation, memory management, and system scheduling. Ultra-Core Computing dynamically allocates processing resources where demand is highest, keeping the system fully responsive during the most demanding scenarios, such as gaming, heavy multitasking, and extended video sessions. The result is a 10% reduction in app cold start time and an 11% improvement in app page switching, keeping every interaction instant and every transition fluid. Memory Fusion goes deeper, rebuilding the kernel file system and memory management architecture from the ground up to make memory allocation and reclamation dramatically more efficient. This translates to 60% greater memory reclamation and up to 25 GB of additional storage freed on a 256 GB device, giving the system consistent room to perform at its best. Completing the foundation, Dual Rendering introduces an entirely new rendering pipeline and compilation framework, lifting rendering efficiency by 14.4% to power richer visuals and demonstrably smoother animations across the interface[4].

This engineering foundation powers Origin Workbench, a true gamechanger for multitasking on a classic smartphone form factor. Users can seamlessly coordinate up to five active applications within a unified task space, such as exporting high-resolution footage while cross-referencing notes, discovering inspiration, and conversing in real time.

To ensure this effortless fluidity endures across the device’s entire lifecycle, OriginOS 7 adopts a holistic approach with a new memory allocation and reclamation strategy, targeted optimization for high-frequency scenarios, aging management across the board, and reduced system fragmentation. The entire experience has been validated against stricter aging-model standards than ever before and proven in vivo labs with a 72-month anti-aging test, ensuring that the crisp, immediate responsiveness experienced on day one remains unchanged after six years[5] of daily use.

A More Natural Flow from Touch to Transition with Origin Animation

Motion in OriginOS 7 is engineered to feel as tangible and organic as the physical world. Through Origin Animation, every swipe, tap, and transition follows natural physics principles.

Fluid Motion[6] introduces liquid-inspired dynamics that allow interface elements to stretch, bounce, and merge organically as they track the speed and direction of the finger. Complementing this, Spring Animation applies a unified physics profile across the entire system, from components and apps to in-page elements, creating an intuitive sense of momentum that mirrors natural tactile feedback, while Seamless Interaction[7] makes scrolling in any direction completely seamless.

Effortless Continuity, Bridging the Devices You Already Love

Recognizing that modern digital lives naturally span multiple platforms, OriginOS 7 breaks down traditional barriers with native, thoughtful cross-ecosystem connectivity[8] designed around total convenience.

For users invested in surrounding accessories, OriginOS 7 integrates seamlessly into their existing routines. Apple Watch[9] pairs naturally to display notifications while syncing essential workout and health data straight into the Origin Health app. AirPods[10] connect instantly with rich battery telemetry in Origin Island and support for Spatial Audio.

Through vivo Office Kit, iPad, Mac or Windows users can hand off creative tasks, synchronize notes in real time and drag files directly across screens. Essential memories stored in iCloud[11] are accessible natively within the vivo File Manager, allowing photos and files to be browsed, uploaded, and downloaded without leaving the system.

A Personal AI Agent to Help You Get Things Done Across Devices

OriginOS 7 introduces Jovi, your cross-device personal agent that proactively manages complex workflows between mobile and desktop environments.

Deeply integrated through vivo Office Kit, Jovi coordinates tasks across connected phones and PCs. A single command on the go, such as retrieving a project spreadsheet from a home computer, summarizing key figures, and delivering the takeaways directly to the handset, is executed autonomously. Users can also configure scheduled tasks, allowing Jovi to compile weekly reports or organize files at specified intervals automatically.

For everyday productivity, Snap Note[12] uses intelligent structural recognition to transform photos of whiteboards, handwritten notes, or presentation slides into editable, formatted rich-text documents with a single capture.

Because powerful intelligence demands equal responsibility, Jovi PC establishes a comprehensive chain of trust. With Jovi Security[13], every autonomous action an agent takes is explicitly recorded, fully transparent, and subject to direct user authorization for key steps.

A More Personal Feel, with Every Interaction

The visual language of OriginOS 7 extends to deeply personal, tactile expression on the lock and home screens.

Wiggle Theme transforms personal photos into interactive liquid surfaces that ripple, compress, and rebound to the touch, while Glint Theme uses gyroscope sensing to cast realistic light and shadow across wallpapers as the device tilts, evoking the tactile charm of collectible holographic cards[14]. With StickIt[15], users can build layered, dynamic collage compositions from photos and live photos across their lock screen, home screen and the Always-On Display. Home screens come alive with Pet Pals[16], interactive companion themes that respond dynamically to device motion, charging states, music playback, and the progression of day into night.

Availability

OriginOS 7 will begin its Preview Program rollout on September 21 for vivo X300 Pro and select iQOO devices in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. It will subsequently be available on the X500 series and the new X Fold and V series. Feature availability may vary across markets and regions. For more information, visit vivo.com.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by nearly 600 million users worldwide.

*”Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] 6 Years of Sustained Smoothness: This feature is currently available on select models. The data is obtained from vivo’s laboratory tests. Actual performance may vary depending on the environment, usage habits, and other factors. [2] Origin Workbench: This feature is currently available on specific models with 12 GB of RAM or more. Multitasking, cross-app drag-and-drop, and the like are subject to app compatibility. Cross-app drag-and-drop availability varies by device and region. The actual experience shall prevail. [3] Jovi: This feature is available only on select devices and in select countries or regions. AI-generated content is for reference only. The actual experience shall prevail. [4] Memory Fusion, Ultra-Core Computing, and Dual Rendering: The data is obtained from vivo’s laboratory tests. Actual performance may vary depending on the environment, usage habits, and other factors. [5] 6 Years of Sustained Smoothness: This feature is currently available on select models. The data is obtained from vivo’s laboratory tests. Actual performance may vary depending on the environment, usage habits, and other factors. [6] Fluid Motion: This feature is currently available on select models. Actual performance may vary depending on the device model, system version, and usage scenario. [7] Seamless Interaction: This feature is currently available in vivo’s self-developed system apps and specific third-party apps. The actual experience shall prevail. [8] Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity: This feature is available only on select devices, in select countries or regions. The availability of these features may vary depending on the device model, system version, and third-party services. The actual experience shall prevail. [9] Apple Watch Connectivity: Available on the X200 Series and later X Series models, and the iQOO 13 Series and later iQOO numbered-series models in select countries and regions. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and later models running watchOS 9.6 or later. The watch must first be paired and activated with an iPhone. Availability may vary by device model, software version, and third-party services. [10] AirPods Connectivity: This feature is available only on select devices, in select countries or regions. The actual experience shall prevail. [11] iCloud Connectivity: This feature is available only in select countries or regions. The use of this feature requires sign-in with an Apple Account. The actual experience shall prevail. [12] Snap Note: This feature is available only on select devices, in select countries or regions, and in select languages. AI-generated content is for reference only. The actual experience shall prevail. [13] Jovi Security: This feature is available only in select countries or regions. The actual experience shall prevail. [14] Wiggle Theme and Glint Theme: These features are currently available on select models. The actual experience shall prevail. [15] StickIt: This feature is available only on select devices. The availability of dynamic stickers and AI features may vary by country or region. The actual experience shall prevail. [16] Pet Pals Theme: The glass clock and depth effect are available on select models. Features and dynamic effects may vary by device model. The actual experience shall prevail.

CONTACT: Kristina.Miladinoska@gciworldwide.com

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SOURCE vivo