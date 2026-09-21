NETMARBLE WRAPS UP TOKYO GAME SHOW 2026 WITH THREE UPCOMING TITLES

Second consecutive TGS appearance featured three upcoming titles, with hands-on demos, live stage programs and interactive experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, successfully concluded its second consecutive appearance at Tokyo Game Show (TGS). The company showcased three upcoming titles: Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi, Solo Leveling: KARMA and Pearl in Blue.

Following its TGS debut in 2025 with MONGIL: STAR DIVE and The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, Netmarble returned with three titles this year, while its booth grew from 56 units to 63 units. Attendees were able to experience each game through hands-on demos alongside live stage programs and other on-site activities.

HANDS-ON DEMOS AND LIVE PROGRAMS ACROSS THREE UPCOMING TITLES

Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi, the first-ever game adaptation of the hit Shangri-La Frontier IP, was presented in playable form for the first time at TGS 2026. Attendees experienced its tag-based collectible RPG gameplay, while stage programs featuring the development team and members of the anime voice cast highlighted the game’s combat and strategic elements.

Solo Leveling: KARMA offered an early hands-on look at its fast-paced roguelite action and original story set within the Solo Leveling universe. Players battled through the Dimensional Gap using different combinations of weapons and buffs, while live gameplay challenges featured members of the anime voice cast and popular gaming creators.

Pearl in Blue was also presented in playable form for the first time, introducing its original world and characters through hands-on gameplay and an immersive themed booth. Voice performances and character-focused stage programs further highlighted the game’s character-driven storytelling and anime-inspired cinematic presentation.

A STRONG RESPONSE ACROSS THE SHOW

The three titles drew steady interest throughout TGS 2026, giving players an early opportunity to experience the games ahead of release and share direct feedback with the development teams.

More information on the three titles will be announced through their respective official channels.

© Katarina, Ryosuke Fuji/KODANSHA © Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Nexus Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©Solo Leveling Animation Partners ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble N2 Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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SOURCE Netmarble