AVOW Named Global Outstanding Partner by HONOR

Recognition marks the next milestone in AVOW and HONOR’s growing global partnership

AVOW , the global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising, has been named Global Outstanding Partner by HONOR.

AVOW CEO and Co-founder Robert Wildner received the award in person at HONOR’s annual Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, where he also delivered a keynote on the evolving mobile advertising landscape, the role of OEM advertising, and the continued partnership between AVOW and HONOR.

The recognition marks another milestone in a relationship that has grown significantly since AVOW and HONOR expanded their collaboration in 2025. The partnership enables app marketers to access HONOR’s Google Play Auto Install (PAI) inventory via AVOW’s Dynamic Preloads offering, reaching users during the initial setup of new HONOR smartphones. The latest award follows AVOW being named Global Best Support Partner by HONOR in 2025, highlighting the continued development of the relationship and the companies’ shared focus on scaling mobile app distribution internationally.

“Receiving such recognition for a second consecutive year is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-founder of AVOW. “What started as a shared ambition to bring HONOR’s PAI opportunities to more app developers globally has developed into a very close and successful partnership. This award reflects the trust, momentum, and results we have built together.”

Liming An, Director/Head of International Ecosystem Development, HONOR, added: “AVOW has become an important partner as we continue to grow HONOR’s international advertising ecosystem. Their expertise, execution, and ability to connect advertisers with new opportunities across markets have made them a trusted partner, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

The partnership supports AVOW’s broader mission to make mobile OEM advertising a core part of the global app marketer’s acquisition mix and give advertisers scalable growth opportunities beyond traditional channels.

About AVOW

AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 250 advertisers on its roster. The company provides access to over 1.85 billion daily active users and offers clients over 25 million monthly downloads.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium experiences. With over 200 million active users, HONOR continues to expand beyond China, offering a robust portfolio across flagship and mid-range segments, and building a global ecosystem powered by innovation and trust.

Media Contact:

AVOW Global PR

Melissa Bohlsen

press@avow.tech

www.avow.tech

SOURCE: AVOW GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire