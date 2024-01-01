Vital Start Health Expands Access to VR-Based Pregnancy Support Tools on Pregnancy+

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EAP—Vital Start Health is now oﬀering direct access to its virtual reality programs and expert-backed resources for pregnancy support on Pregnancy+ app, one of the world’s leading pregnancy apps. Expecting parents can sign up to explore curated content, mental health tips, and immersive tools—designed to foster a deeper sense of support and connection throughout the journey to parenthood.









Kirthika Parmeswaran, CEO of Vital Start Health, said, “Our goal is to provide women and their partners with the resources they need to take care of their health from all angles, helping them feel confident and informed as they navigate pregnancy.”

Those interested can sign up with their email from the Pregnancy+ app to access Vital Start Health’s personalized VR experiences and support materials. This move marks a meaningful step toward uniting emotional and physical well-being during pregnancy.

About Vital Start Health



Vital Start Health is a leading health technology company dedicated to empowering the well-being of individuals and families through innovative tools and personalized health insights accessible through health insurance and EAP programs. Their cutting-edge technologies and VR tools provide individuals and families with actionable data to help them lead healthier lives, making it easier to manage health conditions, optimize wellness, and achieve their personal health goals.

About Pregnancy+



Pregnancy+ is a widely used mobile application designed to help expectant mothers navigate every stage of their pregnancy journey. With over 1 million active users, the app provides accurate, expert-backed content, community support, and personalized pregnancy tracking tools to improve the health literacy, happiness, and well-being of every mum and mum-to-be, worldwide.

Media contact: Kirthika Parmeswaran, Vital Start Health, Inc., contact@vitalstarthealth.com.