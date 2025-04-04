RSAC Unveils Keynote Speaker Slate for RSAC™ 2025 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RSAC, the company behind the world’s largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced its current lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming RSAC™ 2025 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 28 – May 1. Notable speakers include Craigslist founder Craig Newmark, UK AI Security Institute CTO Jade Leung, and Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for Cyber Alexei Bulazel, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts, innovators, and guest speakers.

RSAC™ Conference is where the cybersecurity community convenes and contributes to critical conversations to help create a safer society. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new skills and brush up on the latest trends while experiencing unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories. Similar to previous years, the Conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers in Moscone West, and the newly located Yerba Buena Center of the Arts (YBCA) Keynotes, presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, April 28, and run through Thursday, May 1.

Two-time NBA Half of Famer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson along with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard and his daughter, actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard, are slated to bring their life experiences to the West Stage. For the closing celebration, DJ Irie and Jazz Mafia will help to entertain attendees and set the stage for Award-Winning Actor, Singer & Comedian Jamie Foxx to close out the week, in conversation with Hugh Thompson, RSAC’s Executive Chairman.

“Many voices, One community is the theme for this year’s Conference and it couldn’t be more fitting based on our amazing lineup of keynote speakers from all walks of life,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSAC ™ Conference. “We’re excited to bring our attendees a new keynote venue, as we expand our campus into the beautiful Yerba Buena Center of the Arts that will allow for more content and programming throughout the week.”

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSAC™ Conference offers an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at the Conference. For more information, please review the passes and rates page.

Current keynote speakers at RSAC™ 2025 Conference include:

For more information about the keynote program and to stay up to date with what’s happening at RSAC™ 2025 Conference, please visit our website at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

RSAC™ 2025 Conference will take place April 28 – May 1, 2025, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry’s convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world’s leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company’s flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

About RSAC™ Conference

RSAC™ Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

