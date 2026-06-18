Visual Productions Unveils RdmRelay2 Four-channel Relay Control at InfoComm 2026

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 18, 2026 ― Visual Productions announces the availability of its new RdmRelay2 at InfoComm 2026 (ACT Entertainment, Booth N6813). A networked, four-channel DMX relay, it is designed to provide reliable switching, flexible control and comprehensive monitoring for professional lighting, entertainment and architectural installations. It is engineered to bridge the gap between traditional relay switching and modern networked control systems, while its compatibility with DMX, RDM and TCP/IP-based protocols enables straightforward integration. Additionally, the built-in API of the RdmRelay2 allows communication with third-party network devices for expanded functionality.

“RdmRelay2 was designed to simplify relay integration and provide the flexibility and visibility required in today’s connected installations,” says Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager, Lighting, ACT Entertainment, the exclusive North American distributor for Visual Productions.“The combination of multiple control protocols, network connectivity and real-time current monitoring in a compact form factor enables users to deploy a reliable relay control with confidence.”

A key feature of the RdmRelay2 is its integrated current monitoring capabilities. Current sensors on each relay continuously monitor current type and load conditions to provide valuable operational insight and enhanced system safety. This data can be accessed via both RDM and the device’s intuitive web-based interface and gives technicians and system operators a clear view of relay status and connected loads.

Equipped with four mains-rated relays, RdmRelay2 is capable of switching 110-230V loads at up to 12A per channel. This makes it ideal for controlling non-DMX equipment, automating power distribution and safely powering lighting systems on/off as required. Furthermore, configuration and deployment are streamlined through the web interface, which allows users to quickly program the device to meet the specific requirements of an installation without the need for additional software.

Designed for long-term installations, RdmRelay2 features a compact DIN-rail-mountable design that simplifies deployment in control cabinets and equipment racks, and offers broad protocol capabilities with DMX512-A, RDM, Art-Net, sACN, OSC, UDP and TCP. Additionally, the unit operates with a power consumption of just 5W and is built to perform reliably in demanding environments.

RdmRelay2 meets the requirements of professional entertainment, architectural and commercial installations and complies with CE, RoHS and UKCA standards. UL/CSA certification is currently pending. For more information, visit: visualproductions.nl/products/rdmrelay2/.