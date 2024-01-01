Analog Way Names 3Dot Technologies, Inc. As Distributor Partner for Canada

Analog Way is pleased to announce a new distributor partnership with 3Dot Technologies, Inc. for the Canadian market. Based in Burlington, Ontario, 3Dot Technologies is a specialty distributor and technology-focused specialist providing videowall, projector system and control room products. 3Dot Technologies works with a multitude of international manufacturers to offer custom-designed solutions across a wide range of markets, including education and research; transportation; business communications; special ops and command centers; healthcare; broadcast, entertainment and events; and commercial spaces and advertising.

“After careful consideration, we’re confident that partnering with 3Dot Technologies to address the Canadian market is an exciting opportunity,” says Seth Teates, Director of Sales – Americas for Analog Way. “Both 3Dot Technologies and Analog Way focus on quality outcomes with high levels of service and support. Analog Way products require a highly consultative approach to ensure customer success, and 3Dot Technologies shares in that philosophy. I have no doubt that working together, our efforts and partnership will prove to be a tremendous asset to clients in all provinces.”

John Hallman, a Partner in 3Dot Technologies, Inc. notes that “Analog Way is recognized globally for its leadership in presentation systems and image processing technologies. We are proud to become their Canadian distribution partner and are committed to accelerating market growth through strong customer relationships, technical excellence and comprehensive channel support. Analog Way’s portfolio is an excellent fit alongside our existing technology offerings, and we look forward to working closely with our channel partners to expand Analog Way’s presence and deliver exceptional solutions for corporate, education, government, entertainment and live event applications.”

3Dot Technologies Partner Dave Muscat adds that “This partnership represents another important milestone in the growth of 3Dot Technologies. Analog Way’s commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with our mission of providing best-in-class visualization and AV solutions to the Canadian market. Together, we will focus on delivering technical expertise, local support and strong channel engagement to help our customers maximize the value of their investment in Analog Way technologies.”

“As organizations continue to invest in more sophisticated visualization environments, the demand for reliable, high-performance processing solutions continues to grow,” Muscat points out. “Analog Way’s product portfolio addresses these requirements exceptionally well, and we are excited to help expand their reach and support customers across Canada.”