Visual Productions Unveils New Encolor T10 at InfoComm 2024

New DMX Controller to be Presented at ACT Entertainment Booth

LAS VEGAS, MAY 29, 2024 ― Visual Productions is releasing its new Encolor T10 DMX Controller at InfoComm 2024 (ACT Entertainment Booth C8034). The non-programmable, wall-mounted, glass touchscreen controller is designed for small, basic, single-zone, permanent installations. Its stylish design and clear layout make it shine in any environment or application — from theaters and entertainment venues to residential and hospitality settings. ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.

Featuring a clean glass surface, haptic engine and color-changing selection wheel, Encolor T10 facilitates easy and secure color selection of DMX luminaires. The controller supports several lighting personalities, including I, CW/WW, WW/CW, RGB, IRGB, RGBI and RGBW, which can be selected through dip switches on the rear of the device. An RGB LED lit color selection wheel on the front shows RGB, intensity, tunable white and white mix. These functions make it possible for users to adjust profiles and settings to a particular event. The last color and favorite color preferences can be stored on the device, ensuring that settings for recurring events can be quickly and easily recalled.

Additionally, the Encolor T10 fits on any standard gang box and is CE, RoHS, UKCA and FCC compliant, making it ideally suited for applications across the globe. It also features a power in/DMX out Phoenix terminal with 9-24 DC 500mA power consumption. It comes standard with a 12V DC/1A power supply for easy installation in any location with a traditional power outlet.

The Visual Productions Encolor T10 will be available this Summer and will retail for $300.