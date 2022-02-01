Southern Illinois University Selects PK Sound for Audio Intelligibility on Eclipse Day

CARBONDALE, IL, MAY 28, 2024 — On April 8, millions of Americans travelled to destinations along the narrow path of totality — spanning from Texas to Maine — to witness the full effects of the 2024 solar eclipse. One such destination was the small city of Carbondale, IL, which holds the unique distinction of being one of the few areas in the U.S. to experience a total eclipse in both 2024 and 2017, when the path of totality extended from Oregon to South Carolina.

To celebrate the exclusive occasion, Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to host the Crossroads Eclipse Festival from April 5-8, culminating in the sold-out Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium. The day’s family-friendly programming comprised a guided eclipse experience with experts from NASA and the Adler Planetarium, along with live entertainment, dedicated solar telescope feeds on the stadium scoreboard and an appearance by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

To ensure that every ticketholder in the 13,500-capacity stadium could clearly hear every word and note, PK Alliance Member Logic Systems Sound & Lighting deployed an expansive PK Sound T10 robotic line source system. Owing to PK’s patented multi-axis robotic technology, the horizontal and vertical dispersion on each module in the 13 ground-stacked columns surrounding the field was precisely configured to optimize intelligibility with crisp and uniform acoustic coverage.

Logic Systems’ Audio Lead Sean Albert oversaw the system deployment on behalf of Logic’s team, which included Monitor Engineer Nate Robben, Stage Technician Lizzy Raupp, Project Manager Bobby Autry and Account Representative and On-site Project Manager Troy Rolen. “We handled production for Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium in both 2017 and 2024. This time, we opted for a PK Sound T10 system and couldn’t be happier with the results,” comments Albert. “Not only does T10 offer incredible power handling and efficient cable runs, but each module can precisely control vertical and horizontal dispersion remotely and in real-time via PK .dynamics software, which made it easy to give every seat the same acoustic experience.”

Each of the 13 identical columns included arrays of four PK Sound T10 robotic modules atop a pair of T218 intelligent subwoofers, deployed in a “halftime show” configuration surrounding the field and shooting outward. Power, signal and network data distribution was driven by a pair of PK Cell module touring racks and controlled via the aforementioned .dynamics software, which unites every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single application.

Rounding out the audio system deployed at Saluki Stadium was an Avid S6L-32D console with a 48 x 32 x 4 I/O rack for the main system and an S6L-24D console with a 48 x 32 x 4 I/O rack for the performance stage. Logic Systems also ran eight channels of Shure Axient digital wireless for the MCs and presenters, including one who walked throughout the stadium to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

“The team at Logic Systems has once again executed a flawless event at Saluki Stadium,” begins Matt Shackleton, Assistant Director — Facilities, SIU Carbondale. “Eclipse Day was a unique event with a wide range of programming for a diverse audience, and the PK Sound audio system excelled across the board. The expert commentary from our guest astronomers and scientists was crystal clear, and the system had more than enough impact to handle the live performances and overall excitement of the experience.”

Founded in 1986 in St. Louis, Logic Systems Sound & Lighting is a premier Midwest provider of audio, lighting and video production services for events of any scale. Designed and deployed by an award-winning team of experienced creative professionals, Logic Systems’ productions are made to pack and transport easily, set up and strike quickly and adapt to any space necessary — hence the company’s ongoing investments in PK Sound robotic systems. Additionally, ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of PK Sound solutions.