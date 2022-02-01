Marshall Brings Selection of New and Proven AV Solutions to InfoComm 2024

CV612 Auto-track Camera, VMV-402-3GSH Switcher and USB-based CV605-U3 PTZ Camera Will Be on Display Throughout the Show

LAS VEGAS, MAY 29, 2024 — Marshall Electronics will highlight several of its newest product offerings at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C8982), including the CV612 auto-tracking PTZ camera and the VMV-402-3GSH Switcher. Marshall is also highlighting its CV605-U3 PTZ camera during the show, as it is one of its most popular cameras being used for AV applications.

“We are excited to showcase a range of new and tried-and-true AV solutions at this year’s InfoComm show – from 3G to 12G, streaming NDI PTZs and POV cams and more,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Our products are being deployed in a range of AV applications from education, house of worship, broadcast and more. Marshall offers various benefits to the AV market including the ability to easily mix and match any of our cameras, camera control via a reliable PTZ controller, and free Marshall software or control via a variety of 3rd party software and hardware platforms.”

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations.

The CV612 has a flexible interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. It can stream HEVC directly from the camera over IP (RTSP) or USB C while simultaneously outputting via SDI and HDMI. System integrators will enjoy the flexibility and adaptability of this camera. Setup and manual control (if desired) is available via Ethernet Network, RS232 3-wire and USB C interfaces One Ethernet (CAT) cable installation with PoE+ simplifies setup and operation.

The Marshall VMV-402-3GSH is a four-input, auto-scaling, seamless switch that is designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure. It can be used in AV boardrooms, lecture halls, edit rooms, and can also be utilized as an Aux input for existing production switches. Simple command structure allows easy integration with Crestron and other control surfaces and automation systems via Ethernet or RS232. The switcher accepts four 3GSDI sources. Inputs 1 and 2 also accept HDMI.

Switching fast and glitch-free, it accepts all common input formats/frame rates and converts to a single output format. Program out is available simultaneously as SDI and HDMI. A second HDMI output provides a full-time quad view. It is easily set up using convenient on-screen menus or a web GUI, without the need for special apps or cables. The unit is 1RU high and full rack width.

The CV605-U3 PTZ camera, available in black (CV605-U3) and white models (CV605-U3W), offers flexible output options with USB-C and IP for video conference, collaboration and streaming. HDMI opens a wide range of options with HDMI monitoring or switching workflows, and IP (H.265/H.264) provides an easy one-cable-to-camera setup and operation. Certified by Zoom, the CV605-U3 can operate seamlessly within a Zoom Room infrastructure. It starts with a wide-angle 85° AOV with ultra-low distortion and high-quality video.

The CV605-U3 is suitable for use in USB-C and IP networked HD workflows and is ideal when versatility is of the utmost concern, including video conference, video collaboration, live streaming, OBS Studio, Zoom and more. In addition, the CV605-U3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions. The CV605-U3 5X optical zoom USB-C, HDMI and IP camera utilizes a high performing 2 Megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video. The CV605-U3 delivers up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps. The wide-angle optical zoom lens offers an impressive 85-degree horizontal angle-of-view (wide open) with minimal distortion and ability to reach out to 15mm with additional 12x digital zoom.

“We look forward to meeting with integrators and hearing about how their Marshall cameras have helped their recent projects — and also what they have coming up and how Marshall can provide the solution,” adds Ramos.