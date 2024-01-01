Visionary and tvONE Announce Partnership Supporting AV Distribution and Video Processing

Visionary’s 5 Series PacketAV Matrix endpoints connect with tvONE’s CALICO PRO processors for networked video wall applications

Santa Barbara, CA — Visionary Solutions, a leading global innovator in the AV-over-IP industry, announces a partnership with tvONE that combines Visionary’s 5 Series AV-over-IP platform with tvONE’s CALICO PRO video processing capabilities.

The interoperability enables integrators to route video from a Visionary network to CALICO PRO for processing and display. Visionary 5 Series Decoders deliver HDMI signals to CALICO PRO inputs, while the processor’s HDMI outputs can feed Visionary 5 Series Encoders for distribution back across the network.

tvONE’s engineering team tested Visionary endpoints with its input and output modules, evaluating resolutions, frame rates, Extended Display Identification Data (EDID), and visual image quality. The testing confirmed interoperability across the evaluated configurations, including the transport of 4K video over a gigabit network.

“Integrators need to know how products will work together across the complete signal path,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “Our work with tvONE provides a validated connection between Visionary’s AV-over-IP distribution and CALICO PRO’s video processing, whether they are bringing sources into a video wall or distributing its output to other displays.”

“CALICO PRO is built to streamline complex signal environments, and this integration extends that into networked AV-over-IP infrastructure,” said Bob Bonniol, chief innovation officer, for ACT Entertainment. “Integrators now have a path for feeding Visionary’s distributed sources into a video wall and sending processed output back out to displays across a facility.”

For control room applications, the combined workflow allows sources from different locations on the network to feed a centralized processor. CALICO PRO manages the arrangement of those sources across a video wall, while Visionary 5 Series handles transport between source locations, the processor and remote displays.

To learn more about tvONE, please visit tvone.com/.

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