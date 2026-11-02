Hill Climb Racing 2 Turns 10: A Month of Special Events, Rewards and Surprises

Finnish mobile developer Fingersoft marks a decade of Hill Climb Racing 2 with special anniversary content celebrating the players and community that have kept the game going since its 2016 launch.

OULU, Finland, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The anniversary celebrations will run throughout November, with each week bringing a new theme and fresh content to Hill Climb Racing 2. The celebrations kick off with Adventure: two new adventure tracks, The Great Below and The Climb, with the latter also introducing a new game mode. Shocking week follows with a new event type and special anniversary surprises, before Lore & History takes a look back with a collectible Lore Book event. The month wraps up with Conspiracy, featuring a UFO-themed event and a few hints at what might be coming to Hill Climb Racing 2 next.

Throughout the month, players can claim new free gifts every day and discover extra rewards across the Season Pass and Trophy Road. The celebrations will also visually take over the game, with anniversary-themed artwork including a logo animation, a new splash screen, and a new menu background.

Shaped by millions of players

Hill Climb Racing 2 has evolved continuously since launch through new features, vehicles, events, competitive and social elements, and player feedback. Behind that longevity is a development team faced with an unusual challenge: continually changing a game played by millions of people without losing what made those players love it in the first place.

“When we launched Hill Climb Racing 2 ten years ago, none of us could have predicted that we’d still be building it together with players a decade later. The game today is very different from the one we released in 2016, but the simple joy at its heart hasn’t changed. Keeping something familiar while continuously finding ways to surprise the players has probably been the biggest lesson of these ten years,” says Otto Simola, Product Marketing Manager of Hill Climb Racing 2 at Fingersoft.

That evolution has happened alongside a global player community that continues to race, compete, and create around the game. Player feedback has played an important role in shaping Hill Climb Racing 2 throughout its lifetime, from new features and vehicles to events and social elements.

“This is a fiercely competitive industry, and great games have to continuously find ways to stand out from the rest. We choose to put a lot of effort into delivering top-notch gameplay and a great player experience, and it’s encouraging to see that our fans can tell the difference. We’re immensely grateful to all our players for their support,” says Teemu Närhi, CEO of Fingersoft.

The Hill Climb Racing 2’s 10th anniversary celebrations are now ongoing in-game, on iOS and Android.

Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ASYtwuksZ4t-FpX0EnyqAqI-uJcz7lrt?usp=sharing

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Susanna Solajoki

Head of PR, Fingersoft

press@fingersoft.com

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