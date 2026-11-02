Six Companies Adopt the Accessible Games Initiative Tags, Helping Players Find Accessibility Features in Popular Video Games

Electronic Arts, Google (YouTube Playables), Nintendo of America and Riot Games join Ubisoft and XBOX in using Accessible Games Initiative tags to help players more easily find games that support how they play

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Accessible Games Initiative today announced six major video game companies – Electronic Arts, Google (YouTube Playables), Nintendo of America, Riot Games, Ubisoft and XBOX – have begun to implement the Initiative’s tags to help players more easily identify accessibility features available in video games. The growing adoption of the Accessible Games Initiative tags means that more players can identify the best games for them based on accessibility features.

The Accessible Games Initiative tags currently describe 24 features, including large and clear subtitles, narrated menus, button remapping, and difficulty levels, among others. Each tag is backed by a definition and criteria to give players clear expectations as they search for games across product pages, digital storefronts and catalogues.

“Finding a game with the accessibility features you prefer should be straightforward,” said Daniella Decker, executive director of the Accessible Games Initiative. “As more companies adopt the Accessible Games Initiative tags, we are providing a shared language that makes accessibility features easier to recognize and games easier to discover. It’s a win-win for players and for business. We invite the entire industry to help more people discover ways to play.”

Where Players Can Find the Tags:

Accessible Games Initiative tags can be found on participating companies’ product pages, digital storefronts, accessibility pages and digital catalogues, including:

Electronic Arts: Select a game on the EA app or EA.com and scroll for the Accessible Games Initiative tags.

Nintendo of America: On Nintendo.com game pages in the “About this item” section, with a complete list of tags available at www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/tags.

Riot Games: For a list of Riot Games titles featuring Accessible Games Initiative tags, visit: https://www.riotgames.com/en/accessibility.

Ubisoft: For a list of Ubisoft games featuring Accessible Games Initiative tags, click here. The Accessible Games Initiative tags are available on each game’s purchase page.

XBOX: For a list of games on XBOX featuring Accessible Games Initiative tags, visit: www.xbox.com/en-US/games/browse/accessibility.

Google (YouTube Playables): Located on a per-game basis under ‘Game Info’. Available on mobile and web.

Other Key Facts:

The tags are currently available in U.S.-English.

The tags were developed with insight and feedback from players with disabilities, accessibility advocacy groups and game development teams.

Developer-facing criteria, Tags Usage Guidance, downloadable assets and other implementation resources are available at accessiblegames.com.

Adoption of the Accessible Games Initiative tags is voluntary. Accessible Games Initiative tags can coexist with other accessibility tagging systems available in the marketplace.

To view the tags or to find resources to adopt them, visit www.accessiblegames.com.

About the ESA

Founded in 1994, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has served as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry for more than 30 years. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy to secure a vibrant future for the industry for decades to come. For more information, visit the ESA website or follow the ESA on X @theESA or Instagram @theesaofficial.

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SOURCE Entertainment Software Association