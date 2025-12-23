Vision Group Retail Unifies AI Retail Merchandising Solutions and CPG Image Recognition Under Single Brand

With a refreshed brand, Vision Group Retail begins 2026 unifiying retail planning, execution and optimization solutions under a single brand

Vision Group today announced a refreshed brand that brings all its retail solutions under one company name. The move aligns the company’s product portfolio following the acquisitions of Maxerience, SMSB, and Hivery, creating a single platform focused on improving retail execution from planning to shelf.

The unified platform combines image recognition, planogram management, category analytics, assortment science, and asset monitoring. Teams can plan shelves, convert static retailer files into live layouts, identify execution issues through shelf images, and forecast the impact of assortment and automate space changes before they are implemented live in-store.

Vision Group’s technology supports both field and headquarters teams by enabling faster decisions and in-store fixes during the same visit. Asset monitoring capabilities extend visibility to coolers, displays, and autonomous retail environments, helping prevent lost sales before issues escalate.

Each company added expertise to Vision Group’s full solution.

Maxerience brought computer vision and in-store image recognition, turning shelf photos into data.

SMSB added deep category management experience and retail analytics skills.

Hivery contributed store-level assortment science that uses AI and real performance data to suggest what should sit on each shelf in each store.

Together, those strengths now sit inside a single platform that covers retail planning, execution, and ongoing improvement.

For CPGs and retailers, the timing is simple. Store teams are being asked to do more with less. Resets drag, shelf issues show up late, and data lives in too many places. Vision Group’s goal with this brand refresh is to make it clear that there is now one company, with one connected platform, that helps close those gaps.

The tool set

Omnipix

On the planning side, teams use OmniPIX as a living product library and source of truth for images and item data

EZPOG

EZPOG is a web-based planogram tool that is very user-friendly. The files created on the tool can be shared across teams and are compatible with any planograming tool.

PDFToPOG / PicToPOG

Static files from retailers can be turned into live layouts with PDFtoPOG, and shelf photos can be converted into editable diagrams with PicToPOG when the “realogram” in the aisle does not match the planogram.

Store360 / ClickToWin

In the aisle, Store360 lets a rep take a photo and see out-of-stocks, planogram misses, pricing errors, and display issues in seconds, then fix them during the same visit. ClickToWin sits on top of that and turns compliance into a daily score that motivates teams and gives managers a simple way to coach performance.

Asset Monitoring

For assets like coolers and displays, Vision Group’s IoT and Autonomous Retail products monitor location, health, and stock levels, so issues are identified before sales drop.

Curate

To decide what to change next, Curate uses AI to test assortment and space scenarios before they hit the floor, using each customer’s own data to forecast impact and rank the best moves.

That closes the loop between planning, execution in stores, and the next reset, which is where most retailers and CPGs still feel the most friction today.

Our customers were already using multiple parts of this platform together,” said Karan Bashir, CEO of Vision Group. “This brand refresh simplifies how they engage with us-one company, one platform, and one clear view of what is truly happening on the shelf every day.”

Vision Group’s technology is deployed in more than 55 countries, with most customers seeing value in weeks rather than quarters. The company works with leading global CPG brands and major retailers across categories, including beverages, snacks, frozen foods, beauty, and over-the-counter health.

To learn more about Vision Group and its AI-driven retail platform, visit visiongroupretail.com.

