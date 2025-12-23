GRWM Drink Cart Unveiled at Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos as an Elevated Pre-Wedding Experience

Mobile Bar Cart Service Enhances In-Suite Wedding Prep With Personalized Cocktails, Five-Star Service and Picture-Perfect Moments

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos , the newest luxury all-inclusive resort and concept from Velas Resorts , now offers a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) Drink Cart designed to elevate weddings in Los Cabos. The bespoke cocktail service travels directly to wedding guests’ suites pre-ceremony, creating an intimate, photogenic, and celebratory atmosphere that captures the excitement of the big day while guests are getting ready.

Aptly named “The Grand Toast,” the amenity shares the couple’s unique love story. Working directly with Grand Velas Boutique’s expert mixologist, each couple crafts their own signature wedding beverage – cocktail or mocktail – inspired by their relationship, wedding theme or color palette. A private tasting session ensures the recipe is perfected before the wedding day, making every sip as meaningful as the vows to come. The mobile bar cart itself becomes a work of art, decorated to complement the wedding’s specific flowers, colors, and design elements. Serving as both a functional bar and a stunning photo backdrop, the cart creates picture-perfect moments for the wedding party’s GRWM content – from Instagram stories and TikTok reels to professional photography.

Couples select the exact timing and duration of the cart’s service (typically two hours before the ceremony), ensuring it flows seamlessly with hair and makeup schedules. A dedicated bartender and concierge accompany the cart, personally serving the signature drink in elegant crystal glassware alongside a curated selection of premium Prosecco or Champagne and aged tequila or mezcal for special toasts. Each guest receives an elegantly printed keepsake menu featuring the couple’s signature drink – a tangible memory of this special preparation moment.

The GRWM Drink Cart Experience starts at $49 USD per suite plus applicable taxes. For more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit loscabosboutique.grandvelas.com .

Opened January 2024, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is a new resort and concept in the all-inclusive space. The AAA Five Diamond boutique hotel is Velas Resorts’ third property in Los Cabos. Adults only, the hotel is a stylish sanctuary, its own world of relaxation, pampering, with the personal service for which Velas Resorts is known. Highlights of the Grand Velas’ signature facilities and services available at the new beachfront property include 79 luxurious suites, a two-star MICHELIN consulting chef with creative dining experiences, wine selection inspired by the proximity to Mexico’s fine wine region, and innovative spa treatments inspired by Mexican culture, among others. SE Spa places a strong emphasis on sound therapy, incorporating relaxing sounds of ocean waves and desert nights into treatments to achieve a deeper level of relaxation. A Technogym fitness center with the latest line of equipment, indoor or outdoor ocean view event spaces, infinity pool, and private beach area complete the offerings. A special perk, guests of Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos have full access to sister property Grand Velas Los Cabos’ amenities and five gourmet dinner restaurants led by top chefs with no additional charge. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company. For reservations or more information, please visit https://loscabosboutique.grandvelas.com/ .

