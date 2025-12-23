Alphinat Inc. and the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) Today Announced the Launch of the New e-Country Profile Platform

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA.H)(NEX:NPA.H) and the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) today announced the successful, on-schedule launch of the new e-Country Profile platform, a key digital resource built on Alphinat’s SmartGuide® low-code platform. This milestone marks the culmination of a collaborative effort, reflecting the shared principles of accountability, diligent stewardship, and mutual respect that guided the project from its inception.

The new e-Country Profile platform is designed to provide comprehensive, frequently updated legal information related to key HCCH Conventions. It is a vital tool for HCCH members and legal professionals globally, promoting greater legal certainty and security in cross-border matters.

“The successful delivery of this project is a testament to the efficient collaboration and clear-eyed focus of both teams,” said Curtis Page Chairperson Alphinat Inc. “Using our low-code technology, we were able to meet the HCCH’s specific and demanding functional requirements on time and on budget. Our work together is an example of how mutual respect for each organization’s mission can lead to powerful and impactful digital solutions.”

The HCCH selected Alphinat’s SmartGuide platform following a competitive tender process in October 2024, recognizing its ability to meet the project’s technical specifications and financial constraints. This latest collaboration builds on a foundation of prior successful projects between the two organizations.

“The new e-Country Profile platform is a significant advancement for the HCCH, our member States, and the global legal community,” said Mr. Philippe Lortie, First Secretary the Permanent Bureau of HccH. “We are proud of our collaboration with Alphinat, a partner that demonstrated a conservative and measured approach to delivering a high-quality, sustainable solution. The respect shown for our organization’s values throughout the development process ensured the platform meets the highest standards for delivering access to justice and legal information worldwide.”

The completion and launch of this project underscore the benefits of combining Alphinat’s innovative, low-code technology with the HCCH’s deep legal expertise to serve the international community.

About Alphinat Inc.

Alphinat is a Montreal-based software company specializing in low-code and rapid application development (RAD) solutions under its SmartGuide® platform. With a focus on enabling public and private sector organizations to build and deploy secure online applications efficiently, Alphinat has a track record of delivering innovative and reliable digital services. So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we’re here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https:// www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

About the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH)

The HCCH is a global intergovernmental organization that works for the progressive unification of the rules of private international law. It develops and services multilateral legal instruments, such as international conventions, to create legal certainty and security in cross-border personal and commercial matters.

The project’s aim is to enable the authorities concerned to complete the Country Profiles for these Conventions online, in order to facilitate access to legal and practical information by public authorities, legal practitioners and other interested parties. It is anticipated that a first set of e-Country Profiles will be available towards the end of 2024.

The majority of the project’s budget will be provided by the European Union through an EU Action Grant, following a successful request for funding submitted in March 2022. The remaining 10% of the project’s budget will be covered through voluntary contributions from Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Bailiffs’ Foundation (EUBF).

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management’s expectations or estimations with regards to the Company’s future performance constitute “constitute «forward-looking statements” as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company’s intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company’s reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company’s access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company’s Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Ms. Mahtab Abbasigaravand

Chief Executive Officer

Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799

SOURCE: Alphinat Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire