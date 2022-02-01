Virtuos Acquires Real-Time Visual Effects Studio Beyond-FX in Los Angeles

Beyond-FX is Virtuos’ first full-service VFX studio in North America, strengthening the company’s game development offerings for clients in the region

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtuos, a leading video game development company, today announced the acquisition of Beyond-FX, a full-service visual effects (VFX) studio, in Los Angeles. This strategic move expands Virtuos’ portfolio to include real-time VFX, a highly specialized skillset that demands a blend of artistry and technical finesse. Virtuos commits to supporting the growth of Beyond-FX, the continued development of its artists, and providing its unparalleled expertise to clients worldwide.









Founded in 2015 by Keith Guerrette, Beyond-FX is a preeminent studio in the field of real-time VFX for AAA games. As a full-service co-development team, its services cover all stages of VFX production from concept to implementation and optimization. Comprising one of the world’s largest resources of highly skilled, dedicated and experienced VFX artists, Beyond-FX’s award-winning team of 39 takes pride in creating immersive, interactive VFX that bring games to life. The team has contributed to over 100 projects that most recently include 2XKO, Mortal Kombat 1, Valorant, The Callisto Protocol, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Legends of Runeterra, God of War, Rocket League, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Following the acquisition, Beyond-FX will continue to be led by Keith Guerrette as General Manager. Keith is an award-winning VFX artist known for his groundbreaking work in immersive visual technology for narrative-driven video games such as The Last of Us and Uncharted. Alongside Beyond-FX, he founded RealtimeVFX.com, an online community for knowledge exchange among fellow VFX artists.

Keith Guerrette, General Manager of Beyond-FX – a Virtuos Studio said, “Beyond-FX’s goal today, as it was when we started nearly a decade ago, is to give developers worldwide access to the industry’s best craft and technical VFX artists who work collaboratively as fully integrated members of our clients’ teams. With this vision, we’ve evolved from a small boutique studio in Los Angeles to a multinational business that supports developers across the Americas and Europe. That evolution continues as we are thrilled to have joined Virtuos. We’ll continue delivering groundbreaking work and fostering exceptional relationships with clients around the world, leveraging Virtuos’ global expertise and network of talented studios.”

Keith added, “What’s even more exciting is our shared vision with Virtuos of shaping the future of co-development in gaming. In collaboration with Virtuos’ passionate teams, Beyond-FX will help define a new industry standard focused on providing quality services through strong partnerships, efficiency through flexible collaboration, and the creation of great games by pushing the artistic boundaries of what’s possible in game engines.”

Dennis Cooper, Regional Director of North America at Virtuos, said, “We greatly appreciate the addition of Beyond-FX to Virtuos. Keith and his team are undisputedly passionate about their craft and like us, are heavily invested in education and developing new technologies. Together with Beyond-FX, our teams at CounterPunch and Virtuos Montreal, we look forward to expanding and deepening the services we offer to our valued partners in North America, our largest market to date.”

The acquisition marks a continual expansion of Virtuos’ global presence and service offerings, furthering its ambition of becoming the top external game developer globally. In the past year, Virtuos has expanded into Dalat with its art production studio Glass Egg, launched a studio in Tokyo, and engineering-focused Virtuos Labs in Warsaw and Prague.

Virtuos

Founded in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest independent video game development companies. We are headquartered in Singapore with over 3,700 employees across 22 offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. Specializing in full-cycle game development and art production, we have delivered high-quality content for more than 1,500 console, PC, and mobile games. Our clients include 23 of the top 25 gaming companies worldwide. Visit www.virtuosgames.com to find out how we can make games better, together.

