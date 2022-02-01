PK Sound Welcomes Montreal’s RSE to Global Network

MONTREAL, MARCH 14, 2024 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has added Ranger Son Éclairage (RSE) to its global network following the company’s investment in a PK Sound T8 robotic line source system. Based in Greater Montreal, RSE is taking full advantage of T8’s patented multi-axis robotics to precisely tailor audio coverage to any venue or environment. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound products in North America.

“We’ve been following PK Sound for several years as the benefits of its robotic line array technology would be quite valuable to the wide range of projects we cover,” shares Anthony Ranger, Vice President of RSE. “Using PK .dynamics software, we can control the vertical and horizontal coverage of our T8 system to focus sound only where it’s intended, and away from reflective obstacles and unwanted areas. Considering the amount of work we do in urban environments, the ability to mitigate noise pollution while maximizing clear and consistent sound in the listening area delivers the best possible results for RSE and our clients.”

RSE’s initial investment comprises twenty T8 robotic line source modules and twelve T18 intelligent subwoofers. The company also purchased a PK Cell, which combines signal, data and power distribution in a globally standardized modular touring rack.

The company has deployed its T8 robotic system on events such as music festivals, high-profile corporate events and brand activations in tandem with major league sports teams. With over 30 years’ experience, the team at RSE designs and deploys professional audio, lighting, video and staging solutions for a myriad of events and applications throughout the Province of Quebec and beyond.

“The teams at PK Sound and ACT Entertainment are proud to welcome RSE to our growing network,” says Ralph Mastrangelo, Director of Sales, Live Sound with ACT Entertainment. “This is a talented, collaborative and technically proficient company and we look forward to helping each other succeed in the coming years and beyond.”