Xsolla Partners With GameAnalytics to Revolutionize Game Monetization Through Direct-to-Consumer Sales

A New Frontier in Video Gaming Empowering Game Developers with Enhanced Monetization and Engagement Tools

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces its partnership with GameAnalytics, a premier analytics platform in the gaming industry. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era of in-game monetization, with the integration of Xsolla’s Web Shop into the GameAnalytics platform. The initiative aims to provide game developers with next-generation tools for direct-to-consumer sales, starting with a pioneering proof of concept centered around the Xsolla Web Shop.









“This partnership with GameAnalytics is a game-changer for developers worldwide. Combining GameAnalytics’ powerful data analysis tools with Xsolla’s comprehensive sales solutions provides developers with an unprecedented opportunity to understand and engage their audience directly,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer at Xsolla. “This empowers developers to maximize their revenue potential and enhances the gaming experience for players by ensuring the games they love continue to thrive.”

Game developers integrate their games with GameAnalytics to access mission-critical data and uncover valuable insights about their games’ performance, including engagement and monetization data. This, above others, allows them to understand player spending behavior, optimize their revenue streams, and maximize earning potential.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Xsolla, a company that shares our commitment to empowering game developers,” said Allison Bilas, COO at GameAnalytics. “Integrating Xsolla’s Web Shop into our analytics platform opens new avenues for developers to monetize their games more effectively. This collaboration is about providing actionable insights that enable developers to craft compelling experiences for gamers while optimizing their revenue streams. It’s a testament to our shared vision of supporting the growth and success of the gaming community.”

Xsolla is a pivotal player in the gaming industry, collaborating with thousands of developers, publishers, and platforms, including Epic Games, Roblox, Twitch, Steam, Kabam, Niantic, EA, Warner Brothers, Wizards of the Coast, Sega, Take Two, SciPlay and Miniclip. As a merchant of record, Xsolla undertakes the risk and operational complexity associated with direct-to-consumer video game sales, addressing challenges such as chargebacks, fraud, taxes, and compliance laws. This partnership underscores Xsolla’s commitment to supporting the gaming community by facilitating direct sales to consumers online, bypassing substantial platform fees associated with traditional app stores.

With the recent announcement of powering web shops for 40 of the top 100 mobile games, Xsolla continues demonstrating its dedication to innovation and support for mobile game developers. The collaboration with GameAnalytics represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal, offering developers cutting-edge tools to analyze, understand, and monetize their games effectively.

For more information about the partnership, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/xsolla-gameanalytics

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About GameAnalytics

GameAnalytics is the leading analytics solution for indie developers, game studios, and powerhouse publishers globally. Their network covers 100,000 games played by over 1.75 billion people for an average of 24 billion monthly sessions. The GameAnalytics platform enables game development teams to rapidly refine gameplay, improve retention, and increase revenue with real-time data analysis for all major game engines and operating systems through simple SDK integration. GameAnalytics was founded in 2012 by Danish serial entrepreneur Morten E. Wulff, who remains the company’s Chairman today. After raising over $8M in funding, the leading mobile advertising company, Mobvista, acquired the company in 2016. To learn more and get started for free, visit gameanalytics.com.

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com