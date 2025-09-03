VirtuaLensTM Launches Immersive Virtual Reality IOL Simulator, Transforming Cataract Patient Education and Lens Selection

Breakthrough technology lets patients “try on” intraocular lens options in immersive 3D environments before surgery

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VirtuaLensTM, a pioneering eye care medical technology company, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Immersive IOL Simulator – a virtual reality (VR) platform that enables cataract patients to explore and compare different intraocular lens (IOL) options before surgery.

Cataract surgery is among the most frequently performed and life-changing procedures in ophthalmology, with millions of cases carried out annually globally, including several million in the United States alone. Despite these numbers, patients often face difficulty visualizing how different lens types may affect their daily lives after surgery. VirtuaLens bridges that gap, turning abstract explanations into engaging, scenario-based experiences that help patients make confident and informed decisions about their vision.

“Our mission is to empower patients to make the best possible decisions about their vision,” said John Branch, MD, VirtuaLens CEO and Co-Founder. “VirtuaLens transforms how cataract and refractive surgeons guide and educate patients through one of the most critical decisions in their vision journey. Allowing patients to see and experience their lens options before surgery fosters confidence, trust, and understanding, empowering surgeons to guide each patient to the right IOL choice with clarity and certainty.”

Transforming Outcomes for Patients and Providers

In cataract surgery, an IOL replaces the eye’s clouded natural lens, restoring clarity of vision. Lens designs vary from monofocal lenses that sharpen distance vision to multifocal and other advanced lenses that support a full range of sight or reduce dependence on glasses. Choosing the right lens is a significant decision in a patient’s vision journey.

The VirtuaLens VR IOL Simulator helps patients and their families understand the benefits of monofocal, multifocal, and premium lenses in realistic, lifestyle-based scenarios. Whether the priority is safe night driving, sports without glasses, comfortable reading, or long hours at the computer without eye strain, VirtuaLens allows patients to compare how each lens type may enhance their vision in these contexts, making the choice personal and informed.

“VirtuaLens represents a paradigm shift in cataract patient counseling”, said Robert Osher, MD of the Cincinnati Eye Institute. “Patients can now experience a side-by-side preview, showing how different strategies and lenses affect their vision in everyday situations. The surgeon will benefit from time saved and knowing that the best possible education has been provided to help the patient make a confident decision.”

Immersive Technology for Real-World Impact



The VirtuaLens Immersive IOL Simulator offers:

Real-Life Scenario Experiences: Patients can explore lens options in environments such as golf courses, nighttime driving, or home kitchens.

Family Engagement: Loved ones can view the same simulations, supporting collaborative decision-making.

Side-by-Side Lens Comparisons: Visualizations highlight the lifestyle advantages of advanced lenses versus standard options.

With its scalable SaaS model, VirtuaLens makes advanced IOL education accessible to practices of any size, anywhere. By integrating immersive, relatable visuals into the consultation process, surgeons can elevate patient satisfaction and confidence — ultimately enhancing long-term vision outcomes. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, please visit virtualens.health .

About VirtuaLens

VirtuaLens is an eye care medical technology company dedicated to transforming how patients and surgeons approach cataract lens selection. VirtuaLens brings intraocular lens (IOL) selection to life in virtual reality through its flagship product, the Immersive IOL Simulator, allowing patients to explore and compare lenses in realistic, lifestyle-based scenarios before surgery. This “try-on” experience empowers patients to make confident, informed decisions and helps surgeons deliver personalized care with greater clarity and trust. VirtuaLens makes advanced cataract education accessible to practices of any size, anywhere. Learn more at virtualens.health.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtualenstm-launches-immersive-virtual-reality-iol-simulator-transforming-cataract-patient-education-and-lens-selection-302544460.html

SOURCE VirtuaLens