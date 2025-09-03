Leonardo DiCaprio Pens Foreword to Data at the Edge, a Five-Book Series on Finding Trusted GIS Data

Step-by-step methods to find and verify trusted geospatial data—plus DATE AI, an assistant trained on the series—for students, educators, journalists, city planners, emergency managers, and NGOs.

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Data at the Edge, a five-book series by GIS innovator Nicolas Holm, and DATE AI, an AI assistant for geospatial intelligence, give anyone a fast, repeatable way to find and verify trusted geospatial data—from ArcGIS servers and government and university portals to live sensor feeds—so they can move from questions to evidence-based decisions. The series features a foreword by Leonardo DiCaprio and an endorsement from Joseph Kerski, Esri education expert.

What Leaders Are Saying

“This book is a practical guide for anyone dedicated to protecting our planet. It equips readers to make a real difference in tackling today’s environmental challenges.” — Leonardo DiCaprio, Academy Award–winning actor and environmental advocate

“A step-by-step guide to turning data into meaningful impact. Essential for anyone committed to our planet’s future.” — Michael Nash, award-winning climate filmmaker

“‘Data at the Edge’ is a valuable resource for students, educators, and professionals alike, making GIS accessible and impactful for all.” — Joseph Kerski, Esri education expert and GIS thought leader

“In a world where crises demand both courage and clarity, ‘Data at the Edge’ provides the tools to navigate complex challenges and create meaningful change.” — Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré (Ret.), U.S. Army

About the Data at the Edge Series

A five-book series that turns professional GIS workflows into plain-English steps so anyone can find and verify trusted geospatial data and use it for real decisions. Each chapter includes step-by-step screenshots, FAQs, and “avoid these mistakes” checklists to cut trial-and-error and get results faster.

Master Geospatial AI — flagship guide to trusted data

— flagship guide to trusted data Master Workbook — companion exercises for courses & self-study

— companion exercises for courses & self-study Premier Free GIS Data Sources — curated, high-quality datasets

— curated, high-quality datasets A Practical Guide to ArcGIS Online — set up and find data fast

— set up and find data fast Must-Have GIS Resources, Tools & Applications — trusted tools & resources

Powered by DATE AI—the built-in assistant for finding, verifying, and applying real data with confidence.

About Nicolas Holm

Nicolas Holm is a GIS & AI innovator and educator. He mapped Tibet for the Dalai Lama and built an early COVID-19 warning system. His tools have helped prevent U.S. veteran suicides, guided Ukrainians to safety, and helped halt oil drilling in the Amazon. Featured by the BBC and Concordia, he has presented to the Red Cross and Greenpeace and has taught GIS at York University.

Call to Action

Order Data at the Edge and explore DATE AI at www.dataattheedge.com.

