RAYMOND EXPANDS BASICS LINEUP WITH LITHIUM-ION STACKER SOLUTION TO SUPPORT SKIDS, CONTAINERS AND CRATES

GREENE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation introduces a highly productive and economical Raymond Basics offering: the Raymond® RBS26-F Stacker. This lithium-ion-powered fork-over stacker serves as an ideal solution in compatibility with skids, crates, containers and platforms without bottom boards.

“At Raymond, we’re always looking for options that support the variety of needs that our customers have to efficiently and securely enhance their operation,” said Mike Distin, product manager of Raymond Basics, The Raymond Corporation. “Powered by lithium-ion, the Raymond RBS26-F Stacker delivers the performance operators need to reliably and affordably increase productivity within their operations.”

Stacker maximizes reliability, productivity and affordability

Highly maneuverable and versatile, the Raymond RBS26-F Stacker helps operators move and stack products more quickly and easily while reducing on-the-job fatigue. Operators can expect:

Greater productivity — Electric travel, lift and lower capabilities — including the ability to lift loads of 1,480 to 2,600 pounds to heights between 72 and 114 inches — improve productivity across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail and home center applications that utilize skids, crates and containers where the platform is free of a bottom board.

— Electric travel, lift and lower capabilities — including the ability to lift loads of 1,480 to 2,600 pounds to heights between 72 and 114 inches — improve productivity across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail and home center applications that utilize skids, crates and containers where the platform is free of a bottom board. Improved maneuverability — Options such as turtle speed, creep mode and dual thumb controls simplify the operating experience, offering exceptional handling in a variety of spaces.

— Options such as turtle speed, creep mode and dual thumb controls simplify the operating experience, offering exceptional handling in a variety of spaces. Secure operation — Personal identification numbers prevent unauthorized lift truck use; reduced speeds during turns help minimize lift truck, product and facility damage; and a standard load backrest improves load stability and handling for a more secure operating experience.

— Personal identification numbers prevent unauthorized lift truck use; reduced speeds during turns help minimize lift truck, product and facility damage; and a standard load backrest improves load stability and handling for a more secure operating experience. Quick charging and long use — Lithium-ion batteries offer reliable power for up to two hours, while opportunity charging keeps lift trucks on the warehouse floor longer.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2025 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

