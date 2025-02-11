Virtual Vision Health Unveils Visual Acuity Testing for VR Device

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Virtual Vision Health, a leader in Virtual Reality (VR) eye care technology, announced today the launch of Visual Acuity testing on the Virtual Eye VR platform. This enhancement marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to expanding access to advanced eye care and equipping providers with a comprehensive, portable, and cloud-based diagnostic solution. With patients needing regular visual acuity testing to monitor changes and maintain overall eye health, this feature ensures providers have the tools to deliver accurate, timely assessments anywhere – all in one seamless VR device.

Visual Acuity exams measure the sharpness or clarity of a patient’s vision, often the first step leading to prescription glasses or contacts. The Virtual Eye VR platform continues to disrupt traditional diagnostic methods by offering an untethered, all-in-one diagnostic solution that includes a variety of tests such as visual field, progression analysis, color sensitivity, and now Visual Acuity testing. The company’s latest expansion further strengthens its position as an industry leader, backed by multiple studies validating its VR-based diagnostics, with additional clinical trials underway.

The integration of Visual Acuity testing enhances Virtual Eye’s diagnostic capabilities, giving providers greater access to real-time, data-driven insights while improving patient experience and workflow efficiency. Key benefits include:

Streamlined Testing Process – Conduct multiple exams on a single VR platform, eliminating the need for multiple devices and reducing setup time.

Mobility & Flexibility – Wireless and portable, enabling consistent and accurate testing in diverse environments, from busy clinics to remote settings.

Advanced Data Integration – Seamless analytics via Virtual Vision Health’s WebApp, allowing practitioners to make data-driven decisions.

Optimized Workflow & Revenue – Shorter testing times increase patient throughput while maintaining high diagnostic accuracy.

“Virtual reality testing is the future of eye care,” said Dr. Mark Latina, MD, Advanced Glaucoma Specialists of Reading, Massachusetts. “We’re moving away from bulky, stationary devices toward more efficient VR-based diagnostics. The Virtual Eye is wireless, portable, and allows testing anywhere in the office, making it a game-changer in patient care.”

The addition of visual acuity testing marks a significant milestone in Virtual Vision Health’s journey to revolutionize eye care diagnostics. The company is committed to delivering technologies that empower physicians to provide accurate, efficient, and accessible care.

“Our growth to over 1,100 devices installed globally marks a significant milestone in our mission to modernize vision diagnostics and screen with VR,” said Matteo Ziff, CEO of Virtual Vision Health. “With expanding product offerings and global reach, we remain committed to innovation and accessibility, driving the future of ophthalmic diagnostics and delivering scalable, high-impact solutions for eye care. Visual Acuity is just the beginning for this year.”

