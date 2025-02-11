Backline by DrFirst, Five Wishes, and MyDirectives Partner to Offer ACP Complete, a Beginning-to-end Advance Care Planning Solution

Collaborative solution simplifies advance care planning, enhances patient engagement, and ensures accessible, secure documentation, including video documentation by MIDEO Health

ROCKVILLE, Md. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Backline by DrFirst, Five Wishes, and MyDirectives have announced a partnership to deliver ACP Complete, a groundbreaking service for healthcare providers, payers, and individuals. This innovative solution seamlessly guides patients in scheduling virtual consultations to create and manage their advance care planning (ACP) documents and offers video ACP documentation by MIDEO Health. ACP Complete provides beginning-to-end support, guiding patients through meaningful conversations with certified facilitators using the nation’s leading advance directive, then securely storing and easily sharing them through the only national registry and repository.

ACP Complete streamlines ACP planning workflows for healthcare providers, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring swift access to patients’ documented preferences. By enhancing patient engagement and offering additional value-added services, this solution empowers healthcare organizations to deliver a superior patient experience while achieving a high return on investment. It simplifies documentation processes, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions with confidence. Patients and their families gain peace of mind, knowing their loved ones’ wishes are understood and can be respected during critical healthcare moments.

ACP Complete combines the expertise of three healthcare industry leaders. Backline’s modern, HIPAA-compliant platform automates the process of engaging patients and connecting them with third-party ACP specialists, including research and clinical practice leader MIDEO Health. Five Wishes provides clinical training solutions based on their nationally recognized Five Wishes advance directive document to empower certified facilitators to effectively conduct ACP conversations with individuals. MyDirectives offers digital, cloud-based ACP solutions for individuals, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers, including a secure national registry and repository enabling providers to support informed patient care preferences across all points of care with anytime, anywhere access.

The result is a best-in-class, guided service for patients using the most recognized advance directive document and secure repository nationwide, making it the most complete ACP solution on the market. The solution is designed to help healthcare providers and payers simplify their ACP program and expand document accessibility while improving outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and reducing costs.

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to advancing healthcare through technology,” said Thomas Lin, Backline general manager and senior vice president at DrFirst. “By leveraging the Backline communications ecosystem and combining it with Five Wishes’ and MyDirectives’ expertise in digital advance care planning, we aim to make the entire advance care planning process more efficient, accessible, and seamless for everyone involved.”

Joanne Eason, president of Five Wishes, added, “These partnerships simplify the process for healthcare providers to inform, discuss and encourage patients to complete an advance care plan. Patients and their families gain the peace-of-mind knowing that their healthcare wishes have been documented, are easily accessible anywhere, anytime, and can be honored during critical moments of care.”

According to Scott Brown, president and CEO of MyDirectives, the partnership represents a significant step forward in improving how advance care planning is delivered and accessed. “By working together, we’re creating a solution that makes the entire advance care planning process simpler and more effective, from the first planning meeting with a facilitator through the critical time when that information is needed most, no matter where care takes place.”

As part of this collaboration, Backline by DrFirst engages MIDEO Health in its facilitator network, which brings its medical expertise and The Realistic Interpretation of Advance Directives (TRIAD) Patient Safety research specific to advance care planning education and counseling. MIDEO Health provides in-depth medical evaluations combined with disease-specific advance care planning. Ferdinando Mirarchi, DO, founder and CEO of MIDEO, stated, “Our organization is committed to providing exceptional medical expertise and service to help ensure a patient’s wishes for their care are documented, available, and, most importantly, able to be understood. We are excited to work with ACP Complete to support this approach in providing care.”

About Backline by DrFirst

Backline by DrFirst is an industry-leading communications ecosystem that empowers forward-thinking healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care to patients anywhere, improving patient outcomes while reducing operational costs. Backline’s team of IT experts, engineers, nurses, doctors, and hospital CIOs is engaged in a mission to improve healthcare for all. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, the Backline team has provided HIPAA-compliant communication solutions for the healthcare sector for more than 10 years. To learn more, visit backlinehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Five Wishes

Five Wishes is a trusted leader in advance care planning, allowing individuals and families to make informed decisions about their care preferences and end-of-life wishes. Rooted in compassion and clarity, Five Wishes offers customizable solutions for healthcare providers that include training, consulting, evaluation, and documentation. The Five Wishes 12-page legal document combines advance directives and personal values to guide care choices like comfort, care, personal relationships and spirituality. It is used by individuals, healthcare organizations, employers, financial planners, and faith-based groups. Five Wishes is a program of the national nonprofit, Aging With Dignity, which has been leading discussions, promoting dignity in care and transforming how people prepare for and approach the end of life for over 25 years. For more information, visit fivewishes.org.

About MyDirectives

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents, portable medical order forms (POLST), or mental health advance directives (MHADS) in a secure, online repository available nationwide. MyDirectives for Clinicians enables care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient’s ACP documents, POLST forms, or MHADS through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit mydirectives.com.

About MIDEO Health

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Ferdinando L. Mirarchi, MIDEO Health is dedicated to patient safety and improving physician use of advance directives and medical orders. MIDEO Health is the company behind MIDEO, a digital video advance-care planning solution that supports the safe and effective use of both advance directives and physicians’ orders for life–sustaining treatment (POLST) documents. For information on MIDEO Health, please visit mideohealth.com or call (844) MIDEO-4U (844-643-3648).

