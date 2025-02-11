Telycam Ships Highly Anticipated Explore PTZ Camera for Broadcast AV

New 4K camera combines a 1″ sensor and advanced Phase-Detection Auto-Focus with exceptionally flexible connectivity

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PTZ camera innovator Telycam has begun shipping its eagerly awaited Explore broadcast-class PTZ camera. Designed to redefine excellence in live production, the Explore camera features a 1-inch sensor and delivers stellar quality, superior auto-focus performance, powerful integration features and flexible connectivity – all at a remarkable price point for its caliber.

Telycam will showcase the Explore camera and other new product unveilings in booth W3231 at the 2025 NAB Show, taking place April 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

The Explore camera’s 1-inch, 9MP Sony sensor enables the capture of stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second. The large sensor size enhances light sensitivity, resulting in superior low-light performance with reduced noise levels. With an expanded dynamic range that captures intricate details in both shadows and highlights, the Explore camera ensures stunningly clear images with enhanced contrast and clarity. ‘Bokeh’ effects with a shallow depth of field can be created to suit any artistic intention.

Explore’s advanced Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) provides exceptionally fast and precise auto-focus, making it ideal for dynamic broadcast and live production scenarios. Whether tracking fast-moving subjects or capturing spontaneous moments, Explore ensures continuously sharp focus.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into diverse workflows, Explore’s versatile IP and AV outputs include NDI® High Bandwidth, NDI® HX3, 12G-SDI with genlock, HDMI and SFP+ connectivity. AI-powered auto-tracking and 20x optical zoom are complemented by FreeD protocol support for integration with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) production solutions.

A built-in variable ND filter allows easy adjustment of light transmission levels to 1.6%, 6.3%, 25% or 100%. Users can also attach their preferred ND filter directly to the lens using reserved threads, ensuring precise control in a wide range of lighting conditions. Additional key features include local recording to a microSD card, a 3.5mm analog audio input, a mini-XLR audio input with phantom power and POE++ support for hassle-free power management.

“The Explore camera continues Telycam’s hallmarks of setting new standards in PTZ image quality and performance while delivering premium features at cost-effective pricing,” said Jenny Liu, Telycam’s co-founder and head of sales and marketing. “The response to our previews of Explore last year was tremendous, and we’re thrilled that it is now available to our customers.”

Telycam PTZ cameras and AV innovations are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.). For more information about Telycam, please visit www.telycam.com.

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

