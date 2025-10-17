Virtual Field Crosses 4 Million Eye Exams — More Than All Other VR Platforms Combined

Inventor of VR Perimetry Now Powers the Industry’s Most Trusted and Clinically Validated Platform for Automated Eye Care.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Virtual Field, the company that invented virtual reality (VR) perimetry, today announced a major milestone: over 4 million completed visual field exams on Virtual Field devices — more than all other VR visual testing platforms combined. This achievement cements Virtual Field’s position as the global leader in VR-based visual diagnostics, validated through the largest and most trusted dataset in the history of virtual vision testing.

From Invention to Industry Standard

Virtual Field invented VR perimetry to overcome the long-standing limitations of conventional bowl perimetry — enabling eye care providers to deliver portable, efficient, and clinically precise visual field testing anywhere. Years later, while others are just entering the category, Virtual Field continues to set the benchmark for scale, accuracy, and trust.

“Clinical validation doesn’t happen overnight — it’s earned through data, accuracy, and trust. With over four million completed exams, Virtual Field has achieved what no other VR device has: proof at scale.” said Jeremy Barlow, CEO at Virtual Field.

4,000,000+ exams completed — the largest dataset in VR-based visual diagnostics

using Virtual Field worldwide More clinical validations and peer-reviewed data than all competitors combined

While some competitors are just reaching one-million-exam milestones, Virtual Field has quadrupled that scale — delivering not just volume, but depth of clinical evidence, breadth of diagnostics, and consistent results across diverse care settings.

Clinically Validated and Patient-Preferred

Independent studies and practice evaluations confirm that Virtual Field delivers accuracy equivalent to legacy perimetry systems while offering a significantly better experience for both clinicians and patients.

90% of patients report a preference for Virtual Field over legacy bowl perimetry due to comfort and ease of use.

over legacy bowl perimetry due to comfort and ease of use. 97% of providers cite improved workflow efficiency and higher patient satisfaction.

and higher patient satisfaction. Clinical evaluations demonstrate comparable sensitivity and specificity to the Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA).

These findings underscore why Virtual Field is the most clinically validated and patient-preferred VR diagnostic platform in the market today.

Trusted by Clinicians. Preferred by Patients. Backed by Data.

Across independent practices and enterprise health systems, Virtual Field has become an indispensable part of modern diagnostic workflows. Clinicians rely on it daily for its precision, speed, and repeatability — qualities that improve outcomes, streamline care delivery, and enhance the patient experience.

Virtual Field’s expanding diagnostic suite now goes beyond visual fields, offering 14 VR-based visual testing options that qualify for four reimbursable CPT codes. This enables practices to deliver comprehensive, data-connected testing from a single platform — while driving new ROI and billable revenue through efficiency and expanded clinical capability.

About Virtual Field



Virtual Field is transforming eye care with a suite of automated, connected diagnostic solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient experience. From advanced visual field testing to expanded diagnostics and seamless interoperability, Virtual Field delivers clinical-grade innovation at an accessible cost — helping practices modernize workflows and focus on better care.

Learn more at www.virtualfield.io or visit Booth #1261 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting , October 18–20, for a hands-on demo of the industry’s leading VR diagnostic platform for visual testing.

