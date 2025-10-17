Therapist Marie-Claude Hamel Shares Obstacles That Stand in The Way of Happiness and How Therapy Can Help

What does it truly mean to live a happy and harmonious life? For many, this ideal feels just out of reach, blocked by invisible walls that are difficult to name but deeply felt. These barriers can manifest as a constant hum of anxiety, a lingering sadness that colors everyday experiences, or a sense of disconnection in our most important relationships. Marie-Claude Hamel, a licensed psychotherapist, explains that these obstacles are not personal failings but instead complex challenges that can be understood and overcome. With a compassionate and insightful approach, she sheds light on the common yet profound hurdles that stand in the way of fulfillment and offers a path toward healing.

Understanding Personal Challenges: Beyond Just “Feeling Down”

It is a common experience to feel overwhelmed by life. However, when feelings of anxiety and depression become persistent, they can create significant barriers to happiness. Marie-Claude notes that these personal challenges often do more than just affect our mood; they can seep into our professional lives, strain our social connections, and even impact our physical health if left unaddressed. These are not signs of weakness but signals that something deeper requires attention.

In her practice, which is grounded in psychodynamic therapy, Marie-Claude Hamel helps clients understand that these feelings often have roots in past experiences. By exploring how the past informs the present, individuals can begin to untangle the patterns that keep them stuck. This process is not about dwelling on what has been but about using that understanding to reclaim control over the present and future. Therapy provides a structured, supportive space to navigate these challenges, helping to bring personal goals back into focus and making them feel attainable once more.

Navigating the Complexities of Relationship Issues

Our connections with others are fundamental to our sense of well-being. Yet, as Marie-Claude points out, obstacles in relationships are almost inevitable. Communication breakdowns, a lack of deep understanding, and unresolved conflicts can lead to a cycle of resentment and anger. This is a common phenomenon, and many couples feel isolated in their struggles, believing they are the only ones facing these issues.

Marie-Claude Hamel specializes in both individual and couples therapy, recognizing that relationship dynamics can be healed from multiple angles. Whether working with a couple together or an individual seeking to understand their role in relationship patterns, the goal is to foster healthier ways of relating. By creating a safe environment to explore these dynamics, therapy can illuminate destructive patterns and teach new communication skills. This process helps transform conflict into an opportunity for deeper connection and understanding, which is essential for restoring harmony.

Healing from the Widespread Impact of Trauma

The word “trauma” often brings to mind catastrophic events, but Hamel emphasizes that its sources are far more widespread. Trauma can stem from repeated negative messaging during childhood, emotional neglect, or abandonment. For many, these early wounds remain dormant until a later life event, such as a divorce, job loss, or other significant loss, triggers a powerful emotional response.

Recognizing the profound impact of these experiences, Marie-Claude Hamel is a trauma-informed therapist trained in practices like EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and resiliency techniques. She stresses that trauma must be taken seriously, as it can fundamentally alter one’s sense of safety and self-worth. Her approach is rooted in the belief that healing is possible. By gently and safely processing traumatic memories, clients can move from a state of survival to one of thriving. This journey allows individuals to build a stronger foundation for the future, one defined by resilience rather than pain.

Supporting the Unique Journey of New Parents

The transition to parenthood is often idealized, but the reality can be overwhelming. Hamel has a special interest in supporting new parents through the perinatal period, the time before and after the birth of a child. She observes that it is common for new mothers and fathers to feel like they are “not themselves” during this transformative time. The immense joy is often accompanied by unexpected challenges, from identity shifts to sleep deprivation and anxiety.

Marie-Claude validates these experiences, assuring new parents that they are not alone. Providing crucial support during this period can make the transition into parenthood smoother and more joyful. Therapy offers a space to process these complex emotions, develop coping strategies, and strengthen the couple’s bond as they navigate their new roles. By addressing the unique needs of the perinatal population, Hamel helps parents build a supportive foundation for their growing family.

Ultimately, Marie-Claude Hamel ‘s work is a testament to the power of therapy to dismantle the obstacles that block our path to happiness. By addressing personal challenges, relationship issues, trauma, and the specific needs of life’s transitions, individuals and couples can create lives filled with greater connection, resilience, and fulfillment.

To learn more visit: https://hameltherapy.com/

Contact Marie-Claude Hame: hameltherapy@gmail.com

SOURCE: Marie-Claude Hamel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire