The Boston Globe and NESN Premiere “Boston Globe Sports Report” on October 27

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Boston Globe and NESN announce the continuation of their partnership and the launch of a new, sports-focused co-production called “ Boston Globe Sports Report ” debuting across multiple platforms on Monday, October 27. Updates about the program will be available via a weekly newsletter , and sports fans can watch anytime on Globe’s YouTube channel , Globe.com/video , and the Globe mobile app. It will air Mondays at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN and streaming on NESN 360, and also at 4 p.m. on NESN’s FAST Channel, NESN NATION.

“Boston Globe Sports Report” will provide in-depth analysis and opinion on major Boston sports stories, focusing on player performance, team analysis, and game results with thoughts and interviews from Globe journalists, NESN talent, current and former players, coaches, passionate fans, and local celebrities.

“There is always something to talk about with Boston sports,” said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. “This new show brings the best of the legendary, award-winning Boston Globe sports team together each week to provide the deeply experienced perspective and analysis to NESN viewers and Globe readers.”

Globe sports writer Ben Volin will host the program, conducting interviews with high-profile athletes and sports leaders and influencers while moderating discussions and panels with colleagues across Boston Globe Media and NESN sports teams. Each week, Ben will be joined on the show by multiple, well-known sports journalists including columnists Dan Shaughnessy, Chad Finn, and Tara Sullivan; Tim Healey and Alex Speier covering the Red Sox; Adam Himmelsbach and Gary Washburn covering the Celtics and the NBA; Chris Price and Nicole Yang covering the Patriots and NFL; Kevin Paul Dupont for Bruins; and more. The show will be managed and co-produced by The Boston Globe and NESN.

“We’re thrilled to team up with The Boston Globe to bring New England fans a fresh, must-watch take on the stories shaping our sports landscape,” said David Wisnia, President and CEO of NESN and SNP. “By pairing the Globe’s unmatched reporting with NESN’s broadcast and streaming reach, we’re creating something truly unique: a show that captures the passion, debate, and energy that define Boston sports.”

“Boston Globe Sports Report will extend our Globe sports coverage into a weekly show, allowing viewers to go beyond headlines,” said Tim Rasmussen, Globe senior assistant managing editor for visual journalism and news product design. “By pairing our award-winning reporting and analysis with meaningful, hosted conversations, our goal is to bring our coverage to life with added perspective, engaging fans with stories and insights that inform and resonate across New England.”

Sports fans can get updates about the show delivered to their inbox via a weekly newsletter or watch “Boston Globe Sports Report” on the Globe’s YouTube Channel , Globe.com/video , and via the Globe’s mobile app (available for iPhone and Android devices). Viewers can access NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app. The NESN 360 app is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV and Fire TV. Fans can visit www.NESN360.com to learn more. More information about NESN’s FAST Channel can be found at www.NESN.com/NESNNATION .

