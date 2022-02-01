ViewSonic Showcases Solutions for Smart and Connected Digital Spaces at InfoComm

Integrated Hardware and Software Solutions Facilitate Communication, Collaboration, and Innovation

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDE30series—INFOCOMM 2023 Booth #1614 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its latest all-inclusive solutions for corporate and campus communications at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, FL, June 14-16, 2023. ViewSonic will showcase a wide range of displays including a ViewBoard® interactive display with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, a Direct View LED mobile solution kit, portable monitors for hybrid workspaces, and an exclusive “Designed for Xbox” projector for gaming and entertainment.

ViewSonic offers a wide range of visual solutions that expedite collaboration and communication. The company is demonstrating the depth and expansiveness of its hardware and software options for ProAV and integrator partners. Large format commercial displays for messaging, interactive displays to facilitate collaboration among teams, and the myViewBoard® ecosystem for the education space are included in the ViewSonic® portfolio.

“The integration of AV and IT continues to be fundamental to creating smart, connected digital spaces that drive productivity and creativity. On the frontlines with one of the industry’s broadest arrays of visual solutions, ViewSonic is the go-to partner for AV integrators and IT resellers working to meet the demands of today’s enterprise, commercial and education customers,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic understands the fluidity of workspaces and classrooms, and the need to create opportunities and partnerships. We continue to offer our ProAV and integrator partners the means with which to grow their business and be profitable. ViewSonic provides a great value proposition to our customers and partners. The products we’re highlighting at InfoComm 2023 can help create ecosystems that facilitate collaboration and communication with innovative solutions.”

ViewSonic® ViewBoard IFP105S

105-inch interactive display with native 5K (5120×2160) resolution and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio

Connectivity options include: USB-C with 65W charging, HDMI, DisplayPort and RS232

2.1 speakers and an 8-element microphone built-in

Split screen and 2-way touch interactivity with ViewBoard Cast; Support for Airplay, Chromecast, and Miracast

Available in July 2023 for an estimated street price of $14,999.00 [USD]

ViewSonic® LDP163-181 All-in-One Premium LED Display

163-inch LED display with native 4K Ultra HD resolution

120% Rec709 wide color gamut, 600-nits of brightness, and a 4,440Hz refresh rate

Supports 4K/HDR/HLG with connectivity options including: HDMI 1.4, 2.0 and 2.1; USB 2.0; RS232; RJ45; and Intel OPS Slot-In

ViewSonic Manager™ software included for device management; embedded Wi-Fi allows users to share content

PIP/PBP display modes

Integrated Harman Kardon speakers

The LDP163-181 is available now

ViewSonic® LDS135-151 Solution Kit

135-inch LED-based display, pre-assembled and ready for instant use

Kit includes LED modules, cabinets, system control box and mobile cart

Native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution with 450-nits of brightness

Built-in motorized height adjustment stand

Easy to move around with 360-degree wheels, and stabilized with push-button locking

Moveable flight case, included, makes delivery easy to various locations as needed

The LDS135-151 is available now

ViewSonic® X2-4K Short Throw LED Projector

LED-based projector utilizing latest LED technology with native 4K Ultra HD HDR resolution

Xbox exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations: 1440p for Xbox games in 2K; 4K resolution for other video games and content

2,900 LED lumens of brightness; 4.2ms ultra-fast response time; 240Hz maximum refresh rate

TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Light certification: certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.

Integrated Harman Kardon speakers

0.69-0.83 short-throw lens; horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities

Up to 60,000 hours estimated usable light source life, equal to one movie per day for life. *

Available in July 2023 for an estimated street price of $1,599.99 [USD]

ViewSonic® CDE30 Series:

Native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution; 25% high haze anti-glare glass treatment for exceptionally bright and sharp image quality

Reliable 24/7 operation rating and high brightness ranges from 450-500 cd/m2

Versatile installation in landscape or portrait mode with video wall configuration out-of-the box, up to 9-screen tiles (3×3) without an external HDMI matrix

Integrated ViewBoard Cast™ screen sharing software; web-based myViewBoard Display app for up to four participants

Operating system agnostic: compatible with Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, Android, and iOS)

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.1 (input) and HDMI 2.0 (output), HDCP 2.2, USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, USB Type A, RJ45 LAN port, RS232, Intel OPS slot-in on selected models, and integrated Wi-Fi/Bluetooth slot compatible with optional VB-WIFI-001 module

Crestron Connected, Extron and AMX certified for integration and automated control

Available: Now for estimated street prices of: CDE4330: $699.99 [USD] CDE5530: $949.99 [USD] CDE6530: $1,299.99 [USD] CDE7530: $1,899.99 [USD] CDE8630: $2,799.99 [USD] CDE9830: $6,499.99 [USD]



ViewSonic® VPC-A31-O1 Slot-In PC

Google EDLA Certified OPS slot-in PC

Protected with a suite of device management and monitoring tools from Google Workspace

Security includes: 2-step authentication, password protection, data encryption, among others

Access hundreds of apps through the Google Play Store with a single sign-on

ViewSonic collaboration and productivity software preloaded

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/2.1, USB 3.0, RJ45 and Audio-In/Out

Available in August

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard® software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

*Light source lifespan may vary based on actual usage and other factors.

Contacts

Joey Lee



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [U.S.]



T: 310-592-1712



E: [email protected]

Caroline McGrath



CMM Communications for ViewSonic [Canada]



T: 416-972-1642



E: [email protected]

Nury Lavandier



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [Latin America]



T: 305-491-0530



E: [email protected]