Vidu and Aura Productions Announce Partnership to Debut Sci-Fi Series of AI-Generated Anime Shorts

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidu, the flagship product of ShengShu Technology and a pioneer in generative AI video, is partnering with Aura Productions, a Los Angeles-based animation studio founded by renowned producers Luo Yan and D.T. Carpenter, to develop a groundbreaking sci-fi anime series created entirely with generative AI. This collaboration utilizes Vidu’s advanced video generation capabilities to produce an innovative short anime series, ushering in a new era of AI-driven content creation in the anime industry.

The partnership will see the development of a slate of 50-episode Sci-Fi short anime series, set for release across major social media platforms in 2025. The production will leverage Vidu’s cutting-edge video generation capabilities, including its groundbreaking Multiple-Entity Consistency feature. This innovation ensures seamless integration of characters, objects, and environments into a unified, high-quality video, enabling complex animations with consistent and cohesive storytelling. The recent launch of Vidu 2.0 has further enhanced its capabilities, generating clips in under 10 seconds for rapid and efficient content creation.

By incorporating advanced AI into the creative process, the project aims to push the boundaries of creativity and artistic control in storytelling. ShengShu’s solutions are already transforming industries such as animation, interactive entertainment, advertising, film, and cultural tourism across over 200 countries and regions, positioning this collaboration at the forefront of innovative content creation.

Aura Productions, founded by Luo Yan and D.T. Carpenter, is an innovative animation studio dedicated to producing high-quality youth-focused anime IP. By blending Asian, anime elements with Hollywood’s creative prowess, Aura Productions delivers compelling stories that resonate with teen audiences in North America. The studio’s portfolio spans animation, comics, and short dramas, and is committed to advancing the industry through the use of AI to optimize production.

Through this collaboration, Vidu and Aura Productions will combine their expertise to revolutionize anime production, merging the power of advanced AI technology with captivating storytelling. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the animation industry, offering audiences around the world an immersive, high-quality, and innovative entertainment experience.

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven to innovate, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

About Aura Productions

Aura Productions, founded by Luo Yan and D.T. Carpenter, is an innovative animation studio dedicated to producing high-quality youth-focused anime IP. By blending Asian, anime elements with Hollywood’s creative prowess, Aura Productions delivers compelling stories that resonate with teen audiences in North America. The studio’s portfolio spans animation, comics, and short dramas, and is committed to advancing the industry through the use of AI to optimize production.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vidu-and-aura-productions-announce-partnership-to-debut-sci-fi-series-of-ai-generated-anime-shorts-302402960.html

SOURCE ShengShu Technology