Epicka Unveils Pulse 45W Universal Travel Adapter: Fast-Charging for Modern Travelers

Delivering a pulse of power—faster, safer, and more efficient travel charging solutions.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epicka, the #1 universal travel adapter brand in the U.S. (1), proudly introduces the all-new Pulse 45W universal travel adapter—an innovative leap in travel charging.

Whether you’re an international traveler, digital nomad or adventure enthusiast, the Pulse 45W adapter ensures true, sustained power for all your devices; Unlike ordinary travel adapters that reduce voltage and compromise performance. With guaranteed reliability, it keeps you powered up anytime, anywhere.

Now available on Amazon.com and Epicka.com in the United States for $29.99.

Global Compatibility: Power Meets versatility

The Pulse 45W universal travel adapter featuring 4 interchangeable plugs for compatibility in 200+ countries and regions, including the US, UK, EU, and Australia.

It delivers a sustained 45W stream of energy and supports seamlessly high-performance charging for 2 devices as the earth’s continuous, powerful pulse.

A New Era of Epicka Travel Exploration

Epicka introduces now a striking new design, shifting our brand-visual effect from its signature blue to a vibrant green. This fresh hue symbolizes our brand’s core value: innovation, easy-to-go, and Eco-friendly, provide a premium travel experience for every journey.

Product Details

Epicka Pulse 45W Universal Travel Adapter

• Global compatibility across 200+ countries and regions • Compact design with a 5-in-1 charging ports • Charges an iPhone 16 up to 55% as little as 30 minutes (2*) • Built-in Power integration chip • 45W sustained fast charging • supports seamlessly high-performance charging for 2 devices • Color: Black / White • Price: $29.99

Epicka continues our mission to create a travel aesthetic that allowing travelers to start every journey stress-free. Whether navigating international business trips, backpacking across continents, or simply commuting, this next-generation adapter ensures you’re always powered up.

Advanced Pi Chip Technology for Seamless Performance

At the heart of the Pulse 45W is the Pi (Power Integration) chip, the same cutting-edge technology trusted in iPhone. It ensures intelligent power management, optimized energy efficiency, and enhanced device safety. With built-in protections against overheating, overcharging, and short circuits, users can enjoy peace of mind while staying connected.

About Epicka

Since 2017, Epicka has grown to become the #1 travel adapter brand in the U.S. market step by step. Guided by our core values of Exploration & Innovation, we design travel gear that is convenient, practical, and urban to enhance the entire travel experience, to make every journey becomes a stress-free and unforgettable memory of life’s exploration.

For more details, visit Epicka.com or find us by searching ‘Epicka’ on Amazon.com .

Location: Shenzhen, China

PR Contact: marketing@epickatech.com / collab@epickatech.com

（1.） The Epicka brand, known for its highly rated universal travel adapters, until Feb 2025, the market share is approximately 35%, about 20% higher than the second place, also held the #1 bestseller spot in the U.S. market’s ‘Electrical Adapters’ category during both the 2024 Amazon Prime Day and BFCM.

（2.） Data based on Feb 2025 internal testing uses the pulse 45W adapter charging iPhone 16.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicka-unveils-pulse-45w-universal-travel-adapter-fast-charging-for-modern-travelers-302402917.html

SOURCE EPICKA INC.