Videosys Broadcast Launches Bidirectional Camera Control at IBC 2024

This new system utilises IP technology to deliver an all in one wireless solution.

At IBC 2024, Camera control specialists Videosys Broadcast will be announcing a new bidirectional radio camera system that will simplify wireless workflows, as well as adding capacity for forward and return video, camera control and intercom in a single link.

By using IP technology to offer and all in one, wireless solution, Videosys has succeeded in creating a solution perfectly suited to the needs of many different working environments, including TV studios, live events, corporate events and Houses of Worship.

On show in Hall 11 on booth B37, the new series offers ultra-low delay, 10 bit HD HDR (4K upgradable) forward path return video with camera control and intercom on a transparent IP data trunk. This allows other features such as remote access to the camera web browser used in Film camera operating environments. The high bandwidth RF link can be operated on either license-free or licensed frequencies and multiple receive nodes can create several operational areas. The clip-on camera back offers a built in POE output port providing 15W of power that can be used for talkback system.

“As a company, we have over 40 years’ experience in designing and manufacturing high performance, quality camera control systems and RF video links,” says Videosys Broadcast’s Managing Director Colin Tomlin. “This expertise, combined with a thorough understanding of our international customer base, allows us to create wireless solutions that are easy to use and offer the best possible solution to the challenges they face.”

Videosys Broadcast’s new BiDi IP link product series is quick and easy to set up. The system can be easily scaled to cover numerous cameras at an affordable price point, and it also offers multizone functionality for customers who have multiple studios to cover. Other useful features include the ability to give steady cam operators access to talkback, return video or teleprompter through a single wireless link.

About Videosys Broadcast Ltd:

Videosys Broadcast has been a supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast companies for 10 years. Always at the forefront of innovation and technology, the company has successfully partnered with leading technology companies including Sony, Hitachi, Panasonic, Ikegami, Grass Valley and DTC. These partnerships enable Videosys to deliver the latest technology requirements, regardless of camera supplier or format.

