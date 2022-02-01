NUGEN Audio to Present NUtility Toolkit at IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 ― NUGEN Audio showcases its new NUtility Toolkit at IBC 2024 (Stand 8.D79).Created with the audio engineer’s creativity in mind, the bundle includes the brand’s SigMod, AB Assist 2, Jotter and Aligner plug-ins. Designed to enhance DAW functionality, speed up tedious admin tasks and ultimately save time, the NUtility Toolkit is a valuable solution for audio professionals of any level to focus on the art of crafting good sound.

Among the included tools is SigMod, which enables the user to create custom signal architecture to enhance the functionality of both the DAW and third-party plug-ins. The plug-in also offers easy access to functionality that is often either missing or difficult to access in certain DAWs, including but not limited to, a phase flip and a mid/side encoder and decoder.

Additionally, AB Assist 2 receives and compares up to four audio sources — different takes, plug-in options, mix revisions or versions of a master, with support for all surround channel counts. The blind test function randomly labels the streams as W, X, Y and Z for a completely unbiased assessment of the audio options. Additionally, an auto-level match function allows the user to match short-term loudness (LUFS) of sources, while a mono-check feature compares mono fold-downs and the smooth tool creates fades between sources.

Also in the bundle is Aligner,an automatic phase and polarity alignment tool designed for convenience and speed. With the automatic linking functionality, users can connect multiple instances of the plug-in to phase-correct all channels via one single user interface. The plug-in also includes manual phase adjustment for fine-tuning especially challenging audio.

Finally, Jotter provides easy sharing of timestamped notes and comments between the plug-in and the free standalone Jotter app. The latter allows clients and collaborators who may not own the plug-in (or do not use a DAW) to share their important feedback, and for audio engineers to view this feedback locked to the correct position on the project timeline.