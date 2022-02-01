QuickLink StudioPro and StudioEdge Add ST 2110 Support at IBC Show 2024

AMSTERDAM – SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 – QuickLink, empowering creatives to exceed modern-day standards of production, will launch ST-2110 support for QuickLink StudioPro and StudioEdge video production solutions by adopting Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 network interface cards. QuickLink’s flagship StudioPro video production platform and StudioEdge remote video calling solutions will be showcased with the new Matrox cards at IBC Show 2024 in Amsterdam (Booth 7.A55).

Now utilizing the Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 NIC, which includes 2022-7 support, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. QuickLink StudioEdge gives video storytellers the ability to add remote guests from virtually anywhere.

Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink, states, “With the Matrox DSX LE5 ST-2110 NICs inside the box, QuickLink StudioPro, the world’s easiest to use 4K video production platform, and StudioEdge just became more powerful with full ST-2110 compatibility and just as easy to use. The beauty of the Matrox card is that it doesn’t utilize CPU cycles, leaving processing power where it is needed most, for creating fantastic content.”

QuickLink’s ST-2110 compatibility ensures StudioPro and StudioEdge hardware and software systems can work together seamlessly with equipment from various vendors without compatibility issues, allowing uncompressed video, audio and ancillary data to be transported over standard IP networks. With ST-2110, production resources can be distributed across different locations facilitating remote production and collaboration, allowing for flexible and scalable production workflows that can be easily adjusted to meet changing needs.

For more information about QuickLink StudioPro and StudioEdge features and technical specifications, please click here. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.